Sacramento Pool Fence, Net & Cover Installer Urges Layered Safety

Lifeguard on Duty installs pool fences, nets and covers in Sacramento

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Lifeguard on Duty installs pool fences, nets and covers in Sacramento

Lifeguard on Duty offers code-compliant fences, removable nets and custom covers to families in Sacramento and nearby communities

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every pool has a weak spot, and it is usually the one nobody planned for. Lifeguard on Duty, a licensed and insured pool safety company, is asking Sacramento-area homeowners to stop relying on a single barrier and to combine a fence, a net and a cover instead. The company installs all three in Sacramento and nearby communities.

The risk is real. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California's Swimming Pool Safety Act already requires new and remodeled residential pools to have at least two approved drowning-prevention features, yet many older pools have only one, or none.

"A single barrier is a single point of failure. A gate gets propped open, a cover gets removed for a party, a door alarm gets switched off," said the Lifeguard on Duty team. "Layering a fence, a net and a cover means one lapse does not leave the water exposed."

What the company installs

Pool fences: Removable mesh barriers designed to meet California safety requirements

Pool nets: Removable mesh over the water that keeps children and pets out when no one is watching

Pool covers: Custom-fit covers that add safety and cut down on debris and upkeep

Tile cleaning and power washing: Removal of calcium buildup and stains from pool tile, and cleaning of decks and patios, without damaging surfaces

Why one barrier isn't enough

A mesh fence comes down for a party and goes back up afterward, and it doesn't turn a backyard into a fortress. Nets and covers protect the water itself, even when a gate is left open. Add door alarms and adult supervision, and a family ends up with more than the two features California requires.

Each job starts with a quote request and a measurement of the pool, followed by a custom installation fitted to the pool's shape, layout and surrounding hardscape. The fences use poles and ground anchors, and the mesh keeps sightlines clear so adults can still see the water from the yard. Before leaving, the installer does a final safety walkthrough to confirm every gate and latch is secure.

Customers have noticed. One homeowner wrote in a review on the company's website that the installer "did a great job installing a fence around my pool" and "was very proactive, worked with me on design."

Homeowners, property managers and HOAs can get a no-obligation quote and help choosing a design for their property. Learn more about removable pool fences and how installation works at or call 916-223-8841 for a quote.

About Lifeguard on Duty

Lifeguard on Duty is a licensed, insured pool safety company serving Sacramento and nearby communities. It was started to help families enjoy their pools with more peace of mind, using safety-first solutions that still look good in the backyard. Services include pool fences, nets and covers, plus pool tile cleaning and power washing.

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Sacramento Pool Fence, Net & Cover Installer Urges Layered Safety News Provided By Next Wave Group LLC October 28, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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