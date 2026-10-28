Inc. Names PROLIM A 2026 Power Partner, Recognizing Its Impact On Clients' Growth

PROLIM Recognized as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

PROLIM Recognized as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award

PROLIM

- Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PROLIM, a global digital transformation company delivering PLM, engineering, cloud, AI, and enterprise solutions to accelerate innovation and business growth. It has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a 2026 Power Partner in AI, Technology & Development. At PROLIM, our focus has always been on understanding our customers' challenges and helping them find the right technology solutions to grow their businesses. As AI continues to change the way businesses operate, we are committed to making these technologies practical, accessible, and valuable for our customers. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering meaningful results.”

- Prabhu Patil, Founder and CEO, PROLIM Global Corporation

PROLIM is recognized for its commitment to helping businesses grow through technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Since its founding in 2005, PROLIM has expanded its global presence, serving more than 2,000 customers worldwide, with over 1,000 team members and 16 offices. Working with leading technology partners, including Siemens, Salesforce, Snowflake, AWS, and Microsoft, PROLIM helps businesses improve operations, adopt new technologies, and achieve meaningful results across industries.

As a company Certified in the Claude Partner Network, PROLIM is helping businesses put AI to work in practical ways. By bringing together its expertise in AI, cloud, data, and enterprise solutions, PROLIM helps organizations simplify complex processes, improve productivity, and make better decisions. One example is its work with Captain Fresh, where PROLIM combined Claude AI and Snowflake technologies to develop an AI-powered seafood intelligence solution that turns scattered market information into useful business insights, helping teams identify opportunities and make informed decisions.

Over the years, PROLIM has continued to grow through strong customer relationships, industry recognition, and investments in new technologies. In 2026, PROLIM received the Siemens Small Business Supplier of the Year Award, reflecting its focus on quality, innovation, and customer success. The addition of PROLIM Digital further expanded its capabilities in Salesforce, Snowflake, cloud, and Agentic AI. These milestones reflect PROLIM's ongoing commitment to helping businesses solve real challenges, embrace new opportunities, and grow with confidence.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading AI-led Digital Transformation solutions provider with top-tier technology partnerships, including Siemens Platinum Partner, Anthropic Select Partner, Salesforce Summit Partner, and Snowflake Elite Partner. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA, PROLIM has 16+ global offices across the USA, Europe, India, and Australia. PROLIM has won 50+ awards and serves 2,000+ customers, helping them innovate and improve profitability and efficiency. With its global footprint and expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner with you to speed up your Digital Transformation journey. For more information, visit

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Prabhu Patil

PROLIM Global Corporation

+1 248-522-6959

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Inc. Names PROLIM a 2026 Power Partner, Recognizing Its Impact on Clients' Growth News Provided By PROLIM Global Corporation October 28, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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