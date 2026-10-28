Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Knorr-Bremse delivers another strong quarter

28.10.2026 / 18:45 CET/CEST

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Knorr-Bremse delivers another strong quarter

Third quarter of 2026 sees significant earnings increase, with operating EBIT margin rising to 14.6% (Q3/2025: 13.3%)

Second-highest quarterly operating result (operating EBIT) in the history of the company achieved at € 299 million

Sustained strong demand: order intake in the Group rises to over € 2 billion; order book at € 7.9 billion

Consolidated revenues improve 9% to € 2.05 billion

Free cash flow increases by almost 50% to € 238 million

Knorr-Bremse's technology leadership and innovation on display at the leading trade fairs InnoTrans, IAA and Automechanika

Success of the BOOST strategy program provides an excellent foundation for the growth initiative“GROWTH BEYOND” Full-year 2026 operating outlook expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range Munich, October 28, 2026 – Knorr-Bremse AG continues to drive successful business growth. The global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other innovative solutions for the rail and commercial vehicle industry has achieved its highest quarterly profitability in five years. Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG:“Knorr-Bremse continues to deliver, even in a challenging environment. We achieved the second-highest quarterly result in our company's history. This demonstrates the great success of our BOOST strategy program, which is now seamlessly transitioning into our growth initiative“Growth Beyond”. Over the past three years, we have established a strong foundation for the next phase of our development, in which we will focus on innovation, uncompromising quality, and solutions that meet the needs of our customers worldwide. The enthusiastic response to our presentations at the leading trade shows this year – InnoTrans, IAA, and Automechanika – shows that we as a global market and technology leader understand our business like nobody else.” Frank Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG:“Our excellent quarterly operating results reaffirm our expectation for the full year. In the third quarter, we not only achieved the second-highest operating EBIT in our more than 120-year history, at € 299 million, but also recorded our highest operating EBIT margin in more than five years. We have clearly achieved the target we set for ourselves under BOOST for 2026. Consistent execution of our efficiency measures, disciplined working capital management, and our robust operating performance are all helping to increase our financial flexibility.” The order intake in the third quarter improved year-on-year to € 2,053 million (Q3 2025: € 1,956 million). Performance varied across our divisions. The Rail Division, which generally sees project-driven fluctuations in order intake throughout the year, recorded order intake of € 1,045 million, below the prior-year level by around € 130 million. For the fourth quarter of 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects a partial recovery in order intake in the Rail Division and anticipates order intake of around € 1.2 billion once again. By contrast, order intake in the Truck Division significantly exceeded the prior-year level, rising by more than € 230 million to € 1,018 million, driven by the market recovery in North America and Europe. The Group's order book increased by 7.0% to € 7,883 million as at September 30, 2026 (September 30, 2025: € 7,368 million). Consolidated revenues improved by 9.0% compared with the third quarter of 2025 to € 2,051 million (Q3/2025: € 1,883 million). The Group's operating EBIT rose by a significant 19.1% to € 299 million (Q3 2025: € 251 million). The operating EBIT margin improved accordingly from 13.3% in the prior-year period to 14.6%, a significant increase of 130 basis points. The free cash flow rose by nearly 50% to € 238 million (Q3/2025: € 159 million). Rail contributed to this primarily through increased revenue and efficiency gains. The noticeable market recovery in the Truck division (particularly in North America) and the effects of cost-cutting measures had a positive impact here. Developments in both divisions in the third quarter of 2026: Rail:

Order intake amounted to € 1,045 million (Q3/2025: €1,173 million)

The order book rose to € 5,858 million (September 30, 2025: € 5,659 million)

Revenues were up 6.1% to € 1,114 million (Q3/2025: € 1,050 million)

Operating EBIT improved by a solid 9.9% to € 197 million (Q3/2025: € 179 million) The operating EBIT margin increased to 17.7% (Q3/2025: 17.0%) Truck:

Order intake was up significantly on the prior-year level at € 1,018 million (Q3/2025: € 783 million)

The order book as of September 30, 2026 amounted to € 2,028 million (September 30, 2025: € 1,710 million)

Revenues were up 12.5% to € 938 million (Q3/2025: € 833 million)

Operating EBIT rose by a significant 31.9% to € 116 million (Q3/2025: € 88 million) Profitability improved substantially as a result to 12.3% (Q3/2025: 10.5%) Full-year 2026 operating outlook expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range Knorr-Bremse is confirming its full-year operating guidance for 2026 and expects that both revenues and free cash flow will come in at the upper end of the range in each case. This guidance is based on the assumption that the crisis in the Middle East will not escalate or persist, particularly with regard to supply chain disruptions. In addition to the effects of the acquisition of duagon, the guidance is based on the company's current portfolio. Knorr-Bremse expects revenues of between € 8,100 million and € 8,300 million, an operating EBIT margin of 14.0% to 14.5% and a free cash flow of between € 750 million and € 850 million.

The full quarterly statement with all financial indicators will be published on the Knorr-Bremse AG website on October 29, 2026 as scheduled. Notes to and reconciliations with the financial indicators used can be found in the 2025 Annual Report of Knorr-Bremse AG.

Knorr-Bremse Group Key Performance Indicators: Third Quarter January to September 2026 2025 Δ 2026 2025 Δ EUR million EUR million EUR million EUR million Order intake 2,053 1,956 +4.9% 6,484 6,440 +0.7% Order book (September 30) 7,883 7,368 +7.0% 7,883 7,368 +7.0% Revenues 2,051 1,883 +9.0% 6,132 5,839 +5.0% EBIT 281 218 +28.5% 806 650 +23.9% EBIT margin 13.7% 11.6% +210 bp 13.1% 11.1% +200 bp Operating EBIT 299 251 +19.1% 865 749 +15.5% Operating EBIT margin 14.6% 13.3% +130 bp 14.1% 12.8% +130 bp Free cash flow 238 159 +49.8% 531 319 +66.5% Capital expenditure

(before IFRS 16 and acquisitions) 48 78 -38.8% 180 194 -7.3% R&D costs in % of revenues 6.9% 6.8% +10 bp 6.8% 6.9% -10 bp Earnings per share

(in €) 1.09 0.89 +22.5% 3.11 2.59 +20.1% Key Figures for the Knorr-Bremse Divisions: Third Quarter January to September 2026 2025 Δ 2026 2025 Δ EUR million EUR million EUR million EUR million Rail Order intake 1,045 1,173 -10.9% 3,444 3,773 -8.7% Order book 5,858 5,659 +3.5% 5,858 5,659 +3.5% Revenues 1,114 1,050 +6.1% 3,359 3,219 +4.4% EBIT 184 163 +13.0% 537 471 +13.9% EBIT margin 16.5% 15.5% +100 bp 16.0% 14.6% +140 bp Operating EBIT 197 179 +9.9% 580 526 +10.2% Operating EBIT margin 17.7% 17.0% +70 bp 17.3% 16.4% +90 bp Truck Order intake 1,018 783 +30.1% 3,044 2,667 +14.1% Order book 2,028 1,710 +18.6% 2,028 1,710 +18.6% Revenues 938 833 +12.5% 2,775 2,622 +5.8% EBIT 110 72 +51.9% 319 228 +39.9% EBIT margin 11.7% 8.7% +300 bp 11.5% 8.7% +280 bp Operating EBIT 116 88 +31.9% 330 264 +25.0% Operating EBIT margin 12.3% 10.5% +180 bp 11.9% 10.1% +180 bp Media Contacts: Claudia Züchner | Spokesperson Corporate/Finance | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 2582; E ... Investor Relations contact: Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 0593; E ... About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other innovative solutions for the rail and commercial vehicle industry. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. Around 30,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2025, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.8 billion worldwide. For over 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility. Disclaimer This publication has been independently prepared by Knorr-Bremse AG. It may contain forward-looking statements which address key issues such as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions, and product developments. These forward-looking statements – like any business activity in a global environment – are always associated with uncertainty. They are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in Knorr-Bremse AG's disclosures. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or should assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performances, or achievements of Knorr-Bremse AG may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“want,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Knorr-Bremse AG does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. This publication may include supplemental financial measures – not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework – that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP measures). Knorr-Bremse's financial position, financial performance, and cash flows should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative supplemental financial measures. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary despite the use of the same or similar terminology. 28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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