When Kunal Kemmu Spoke About His Bro Chemistry With Saif Ali Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu once spoke about his first meeting with Saif Ali Khan, and being nervous as he was dating his sister Soha Ali Khan.

A video from Soha Ali Khan's podcast has resurfaced, and it shows her asking her brother, and her husband if they remembered their 1st meeting.

She said,“Do you remember the first time the both of you met?” Responding to the same, Saif said,“Yeah, I do too. Can't remember where it was though”.

Kunal chimed in, as he said,“It was at a game of pool at a friend's house. We played three sets. I was hoping to beat you guys on... I beat you in one game and we lost two on. But I remember you complimented me on my biceps. So I was like, that's a win-win”.

Saif said,“How did I compliment you on your biceps? Did I say, you have nice biceps?”

Kunal said,“Yeah”.

Soha interjected, as she said,“Did you touch him?” to which Saif said,“I do like touching him”.

Kunal went on,“I remember he was very cool because I remember speaking to you about troubles that I was having with her. And it was pretty much like my brother telling me what to do as opposed to like... the girl's brother telling me. You were like, 'Look,this is a rollercoaster. The code. You've decided to be on it. Either you can get off or like just enjoy the ride'. And he was saying advice and I was like, 'Have you done this before? You seem like a pro at this'”.

Saif then shared,“I felt he was lovely, lovely guy. Warm and funny and very charming. A really good storyteller”..

“I remember I was very nervous because I was meeting this superstar and I was like... also I'm dating... Yeah. And I was like, also I'm dating his sister. I hope he doesn't kick my a** at pool”, Kunal added.