MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A high-growth, accretive acquisition of a global leader in complementary high-voltage grid equipment that increases scale and geographic reach Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. Vertically integrates an existing supplier and increases capacity for key gridequipment. Trench Group expects $1.9B in revenue at approximately 36% adjusted EBITDAmargin* in 2028. $9.0B USD equivalent purchase price, currently expected to be funded equally withcash and debt, reflects 13x 2028 adjusted EBITDA* before synergies; closeexpected in late 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass– GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) todayannounced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Trench Group (“Trench”), a globalleader in high-voltage grid equipment, from investment firm Triton Partners. The deal willcreate scale across GE Vernova's Electrification product lines, expanding its capabilitiesto better serve customers with integrated solutions that meet unprecedented demand forgrid modernization, energy security, and electrification technologies. By verticallyintegrating an existing supplier with a complementary product portfolio, the acquisition willdirectly enhance GE Vernova's two largest Electrification businesses, Grid SystemsIntegration and Power Transmission, and help deliver the technologies and manufacturingcapacity needed for the global electricity supercycle.

Trench has over 130 years of engineering heritage and serves more than 800 globalutilities and hyperscalers with high- and medium-voltage bushings, instrumenttransformers, and coils. With more than 3,000 employees, its manufacturing footprintspans 11 sites across Europe, North America, and Asia, and will further enable GEVernova to serve fast-growing demand for grid equipment. Potential acquisition synergiesstem from complementary products, geographic footprint, customer relationships, andadvanced manufacturing capabilities using automation, robotics, and AI-supportedprocesses.

“Trench's differentiated high-voltage grid technology, strong execution, and deepcustomer relationships are key enablers of the modernized, resilient grid required to keeppace with the electricity supercycle,” said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik.“With amargin-accretive financial profile and approximately $5 billion in backlog and frameworkagreements, some of which reach into the next decade, this acquisition will deliver bothimmediate earnings visibility and long-term strategic value. We are investing in ourElectrification segment to meet the extraordinary growth opportunity in front of us, and ouracquisition of Trench will further strengthen our ability to serve global customers withoutstanding technology we know well. I look forward to welcoming the Trench team to GEVernova.”“Trench Group has spent more than 130 years earning the trust of the world's leadingutilities and grid operators. Joining GE Vernova will be a defining opportunity to build onthat legacy with even greater capabilities and reach,” said Trench Group President andCEO Dr. Bahadir Basdere.“GE Vernova's global scale, customer relationships, and

footprint in key growth regions will offer more market participants access to the high-voltage components that the energy transition demands. Our team is excited about the

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development and growth opportunities that the combination with GE Vernova is expectedto create. I look forward to what our teams can achieve together – and to serving allexisting and future customers with the technology, quality, and reliability Trench standsfor.”Trench components are present in the majority of high-voltage direct current lines builtglobally and are part of larger grid systems with many suppliers. Its high-quality productswith sustainable and innovative technology are at the forefront of increasingly stringentglobal environmental standards. For example, across its portfolio, it has SF6-free andmineral oil-free technologies that reduce hazardous materials and lifecycle emissions –capabilities that GE Vernova's customers are increasingly seeking. These offeringsenable more efficient, higher voltage electrical grids, increasing affordability forconsumers.As global electricity grids confront surging demand from aging infrastructure, datacenters, renewable energy, and industrial electrification, higher voltage transmission linesare increasingly becoming the backbone of the system, carrying up to six times morepower per corridor than conventional lines. With this acquisition, GE Vernova will enhanceits capabilities in manufacturing grid components for North America, through a newlyopened Trench facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing of 765kvequipment expected to begin in late 2027.Under the purchase agreement, GE Vernova will pay $9.0 billion USD equivalent atclosing, currently expected to be funded equally between cash and debt. The acquisitionis expected to close in late 2027, subject to the completion of customary regulatoryapprovals together with consultation with employee representatives where legallyrequired.GE Vernova will discuss the transaction during an extended third quarter earningsconference call today at 7:30 AM Eastern Time. Materials related to the transaction havebeen posted on GE Vernova's Investor Relations website atinvestors/events.Standalone Trench Group Financials

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Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisors to GEVernova on the transaction, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served aslegal counsel to GE Vernova. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationalplc acted as financial advisor to Triton Partners, and Latham & Watkins served as legalcounsel to Triton Partners.Trench Group Acquisition Price and Financial InformationThe Trench Group acquisition price and financial information presented in this pressrelease are expressed in U.S. dollar equivalents based on a EUR/USD exchange rate of1.12. Actual U.S. dollar equivalent amounts may differ based on the prevailing EUR/USDexchange rate at the applicable times. The Trench Group financial information wasprepared by GE Vernova based on data provided by Trench Group and reflect TrenchGroup's accounting policies, which may differ from GE Vernova's.

Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresTrench Group Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin*Trench Group's Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin* are non-GAAP financialmeasures and are forecasts of Trench Group as a standalone business prepared by GEVernova based on data provided by Trench Group and prepared under its accountingpolicies and exclude any expected synergies, integration costs, and purchase priceaccounting adjustments determined through due diligence.

We believe that TrenchGroup's Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin*, which are adjusted to excludethe effects of unique and/or noncash items that are not closely associated with ongoingoperations, provide management and investors with meaningful measures of performancethat increase the period-to-period comparability by highlighting the results from ongoingoperations and the underlying profitability factors.

We believe Trench Group's AdjustedEBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin* provide additional insight into how the businessis expected to perform, on a normalized basis. However, Trench Group's AdjustedEBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin* should not be construed as inferring that TrenchGroup's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measures adjust.

We cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between Trench Group's expectedAdjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA margin* and the corresponding GAAP financialmeasures without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty ofpredicting the occurrence and financial impact of certain items, including the applicabletax rate, foreign exchange rates, the impacts of depreciation and amortization, andchanges to conform accounting to U.S. GAAP.

Trench Group free cash flow*Trench Group's free cash flow* is a non-GAAP financial measure and is a forecast ofTrench Group as a standalone business prepared by GE Vernova based on data providedby Trench Group and prepared under its accounting policies and exclude any expectedsynergies, integration costs, and purchase price accounting adjustments determinedthrough due diligence. We cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences betweenTrench Group's free cash flow* and the corresponding GAAP financial measure withoutunreasonable effort, including due to the uncertainty of timing for capital expenditures,foreign exchange rates, and changes to conform accounting to U.S. GAAP.

About GE VernovaGE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includesPower, Electrification, and Wind segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses.Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova isuniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the worldwhile simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers powereconomies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improvedquality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., withapproximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world.Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernovatechnology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energyfuture. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

About Trench GroupTrench Group is a global technology provider for high-voltage grid components andsystems, present in power transmission grids worldwide.

Headquartered in Berlin, with more than 130 years of engineering expertise, TrenchGroup designs and manufactures high-voltage components that address the corechallenges of modern power infrastructure – connecting grids, measuring theirperformance and ensuring reliability.

As electricity demand rises and power grids transform worldwide, Trench Group is anenabler of the infrastructure the world needs, with a portfolio that includes bushings, cableterminations, instrument transformers, coils and capacitors.Since its independence in April 2024, Trench Group has doubled its annual revenue tomore than 1 billion Euro.

The company operates 11 factories across 8 countries and employs more than 3,000people.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PrivateSecurities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about GE Vernova'sagreement to acquire Trench Group, the anticipated timing of closing, the expectedfinancial and operational performance of the Trench Group business, the expectedbenefits, synergies, accretion, and funding of the transaction, planned capacity and otherinvestments, GE Vernova's capital allocation strategy, and expected demand for GEVernova's and Trench Group's products and services.

These statements often includewords such as“believe”,“expect”,“guidance”,“outlook”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“plan”,“enable”,“estimate”,“will”,“may”, or similar expressions. They reflect our currentexpectations, are based on judgments and assumptions, and are subject to risks anduncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others:the performance and continued expansion of the Trench Group business; demand for GEVernova's and Trench Group's products and services, the loss of, or reduced orders from,key customers; retention of key suppliers and employees; changes in tariffs, changes incurrency exchange rates; difficulties in integrating Trench Group or realizing the expected

benefits and synergies; the availability and terms of acquisition financing; transaction-related costs and litigation; delays in closing the acquisition, which could increase its cost

or result in the acquisition not being completed; regulatory approvals for the acquisition

not being obtained, or obtained subject to conditions or undertakings that could limit thecombined business or reduce the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the outcome ofrequired consultations with employee representatives; other closing conditions not beingsatisfied; and termination of the acquisition agreement. These and other factors are morefully discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition andResults of Operations” sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reportson Form 10-Q, and in our current reports on Form 8-K, as well as atinvestors/fls. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise our forward-lookingstatements except as required by law or regulation.

This press release also includesforward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates andforecasts; actual results could differ materially.