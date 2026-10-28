HOOD Stock Hits Near 3-Month Lows As Analysts Trim Targets But Bulls Call It 'A Buying Opportunity'
|Firm
|New target
|Old target
|Rating
|Goldman Sachs
|$128
|$145
|Buy
|Mizuho
|$130
|$140
|Outperform
|Truist
|$125
|$134
|Buy
|Barclays
|$115
|$132
|Overweight
|JPMorgan
|$114
|$115
|Neutral
|Keefe Bruyette
|$105
|$115
|Market Perform
|Wells Fargo
|$100
|$120
|Equal Weight
Rosenblatt Sees Buying Opportunity
Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler called the third quarter "a touch disappointing, but only relative to its success-driven high bar." He said Robinhood made "impressive progress on multiple growth initiatives," with more still to come. He said any weakness tied to the results was "a buying opportunity" and kept a 'Buy' rating and a $135 target.
Bernstein kept an 'Outperform' rating and a $160 target, implying about 69% upside from Tuesday's close. "Prediction markets and new products [are likely] to drive [the] next leg of growth," analyst Gautam Chhugani said in a note to clients, according to a CNBC report. He said prediction market revenue rose sixfold from a year earlier in the third quarter.
Earlier in the day, Mizuho also reiterated its 'Outperform' rating and cut the stock's price target to $130. The firm also saw the pullback in Robinhood stock as a buying opportunity.
Read also: <IREN Stock Climbs After It Borrows Against Its GPU Fleet To Fund AI Expansion
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment