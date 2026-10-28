Russian IT Innovations Are Rewriting The Standards Of Digital Space And Customer Service

Published: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 4:23 PM

Russian IT solutions are gaining ground in the UAE

The UAE market is undergoing a period of intensive digital transformation. Cities are actively adopting technologies for infrastructure management, while businesses are looking for solutions that have proven their effectiveness in practice. Increasingly, the focus is on advanced Russian technological developments that offer new approaches to managing business and urban infrastructure.

A notable example was the GITEX Global exhibition in Dubai, where, in 2025, 32 Russian companies were represented under the national brand "Made in Russia". Participants in the exposition held over 260 negotiations with more than 80 counterparties - distributors, government agencies and commercial companies from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In conditions where the supply in the IT market is enormous and the cost of a mistake is high, the key factor in choosing a solution becomes not only its functionality, but also its reliability, proven track record and the reputation of the manufacturer. A guarantee of quality and global recognition is provided by the voluntary certification system "Made in Russia", helping to confidently select verified high-tech products - from customer service management systems to digital twins.

Digital transformation in the UAE affects not only infrastructure but also the sphere of customer service. Banks, telecom operators, retailers and government services face the need to quickly adapt interaction scenarios to new products, promotions and communication channels. Engaging developers for every edit is slow and expensive, and delays in configuration directly affect the quality of service and customer satisfaction.

The solution to this task is ScriptBuilder from Voxys Lab - a universal script constructor for contact centres. The platform allows users to create and configure service scenarios in a single environment, building omnichannel interaction through a web interface, messengers and other channels. Employees without special technical skills can independently develop and adjust scenarios, create chatbots and tools for marketing research, as well as NPS and CSI surveys. Flexible configuration of processes, taking into account the schedule and tasks of a specific project, allows for a rapid response to changes and improves the efficiency of customer service.

ScriptBuilder from Voxys Lab has received the "Made in Russia" certificate - confirmation that the solution meets strict criteria for quality and reliability. The product is already exported to Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Oman, Indonesia and Cuba - the platform is ready to operate in different regulatory and language environments. Thus, ScriptBuilder is not merely a technology, but a solution that has proven its effectiveness in international markets and carries the "Made in Russia" mark.

In the UAE, where infrastructure development is geared towards the Smart City concept and maximum comfort for residents and tourists, the digitalisation of space is becoming a key priority. A cutting-edge response to this challenge is the geoinformation system (GIS) Indoors Navigation Platform from Indoors Navigation - a unified information environment for managing buildings and assets based on a digital twin. The platform combines indoor and outdoor navigation services and addresses a range of tasks critical for a high-tech urban environment: from seamless wayfinding in large facilities to visitor analytics and smart resource management.

Indoors Navigation Platform allows users to create custom building maps and build routes - this is the foundation for indoor navigation, where GPS does not work. Indoors Navigation Platform's functionality covers a wide range of tasks.

For visitor navigation, it helps build routes to the desired point, including accessible paths for people with limited mobility, and ensures a seamless transition between a building and the street.

For flow management, it collects analytics on movement, helps optimise space and distribute the load.

For asset and personnel management, it tracks the movement of employees and physical assets, while a geolocation-linked task tracker simplifies the coordination of work at a facility.

For space management, it allows users to book rooms and parking spaces, as well as connect IoT equipment and use marketing tools.

For visitor comfort, a whole range of modern services is provided: an audio guide that turns on automatically, AR and QR navigation, as well as video analytics.

The product has strong competitive advantages, including a more affordable cost compared to foreign analogues, expanded functionality in a single window, support for cloud deployment (SaaS) and operation on the customer's servers (On-Premises), as well as a built-in 3D editor and the use of machine learning. The quality and export maturity of these solutions are confirmed by the "Made in Russia" certificate, which opens up new opportunities for operating on the global stage. Today, Indoors Navigation already supplies its products to Georgia and is actively advancing projects in Indonesia and Ecuador.

The entry of Russian IT products into the market of the United Arab Emirates reflects a steady and growing interest on the part of the Emirati business community in advanced domestic developments. Today, the demands of the local market are focused on deep technological integration capable of effectively responding to the challenges of large-scale infrastructure projects.

Key regional platforms of global standing, such as the GITEX Global forum in Dubai, along with systemic support within the national "Made in Russia" programme, play the role of strategic catalysts in this process. They form a reliable bridge of trust between innovative developers and Emirati businesses, government agencies and investors.

The combination of verified quality, transparency of origin and practical effectiveness convincingly confirms the competitiveness and high status of Russian developments in the global market. Advanced solutions from Russian leaders, such as the ScriptBuilder script constructor from Voxys Lab and the Indoors Navigation Platform geoinformation platform from Indoors Navigation - precisely meet the demands of smart city ecosystems, helping to shape the architecture of an efficient, secure and technologically advanced digital future.