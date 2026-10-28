From Expo 2020 To AWS: How This Emirati Woman Grew Her Career In Tech

A career in technology was not what Iman Al Omrani initially had in mind. Her family had encouraged her to pursue medicine or engineering, but when she applied to university, places on both programmes were already filled.

Computer science was the option left and it opened the door to a career spanning more than two decades.

“Honestly, I didn't choose technology, it chose me,” said Al Omrani, Chief Digital Advisor for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At the time, the subject was still a niche field within the College of Sciences at UAE University. She had little idea it would become a force reshaping industries and everyday life.

“Looking back, I consider myself lucky. Technology gives you the ability to create value across every discipline - engineering, medicine, business, and public services.”

Today, her message to young Emirati women considering careers in technology, artificial intelligence or digital transformation is simple: Do not wait until everything feels familiar before taking the first step.

“Dream big, and then go after it with everything you have,” she said.“Expertise isn't something you're born with; it's something you build with time, curiosity, and persistence.”

But ambition, she added, needs a support system. Mentors, colleagues and trusted leaders can help aspiring professionals ask difficult questions, identify opportunities and learn without fear of judgement.

Despite her years in the industry, Al Omrani still turns to her own mentors. She now also guides people beginning their careers, describing exchange as essential to keeping the next generation moving forward.

“We can be fiercely ambitious, and that's a strength. But lasting success is never a solo endeavour,” she said.“The moment you stop learning is the moment you limit yourself.”

Her experience across Expo 2020 and AWS has also shaped her view of what makes digital projects succeed. The toughest obstacle, she said, is often not the technology itself, but getting people to accept change.

At Expo 2020, tight deadlines made it crucial to bring stakeholders together and agree on a direction. At AWS, the emphasis is on helping customers understand how particular technologies can support their business goals and long-term strategies.

“The real challenge is always people - mindset, consensus, and the acceptance that we live in a world that is constantly changing.”

For Al Omrani, AI adoption should follow the same principle: Start with the value it brings to the way work gets done, rather than introducing technology for its own sake.

She pointed to Virgin Mobile UAE as an example, saying its generative AI-based ID verification system on AWS achieves a 98 per cent success rate in document authentication, while an AI-powered conversational assistant resolves 25 per cent of customer calls autonomously.

Emirati women, she said, are not simply beneficiaries of the country's digital ambitions; they are helping shape them.

“We've actively designed, built, and contributed to the technology landscape of this country and will continue to do so.”

Al Omrani said her identity also informs how she leads diverse teams, with inclusion, respect and tolerance central to her approach.

“I know that first and foremost, I am a representative of my country,” she said, adding that what matters most is the value each individual brings, regardless of nationality or background.

Reflecting on Emirati Women's Day, she highlighted the determination of women pursuing technology careers and the importance of recognising different contributions to the country - including raising the next generation.

For those taking their first steps into the industry, her advice comes back to curiosity, connection and giving others the support they once received.

“So find your people, stay curious, and when the time comes, pay it forward and reciprocate. That's what keeps the next generation moving.”

Women's Power Summit 2026: From personal loss to motherhood, 4 CEOs share their journeys Meet the UAE women who keep Dubai airport running under pressure 'Cannot ask women to choose': How support for UAE mothers in workplace encourages growth Mena region has more women entrepreneurs than ever: Are they getting funded?