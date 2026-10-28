Apollo, Strategic Investors To Commit $5 Billion Across Mubadala Capital Investment Strategies

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apollo Global Management and other strategic investors are expected to commit a combined $5 billion across Mubadala Capital's investment strategies, as part of a new partnership that highlights the UAE's growing position in the global private equity industry.

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The agreement will also see Apollo acquire a minority stake in Mubadala Capital, the alternative investment arm of Mubadala Investment Company.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the UAE's financial sector, which has evolved from attracting international investment managers to developing domestic institutions capable of competing globally, according to UAE-based private equity firm Nahda Capital Partners.

Iñigo de Luna, CEO of Nahda Capital Partners, said the agreement highlights the growing international recognition of the UAE's investment industry.

"When we first moved to the UAE, we recognized the enormous potential of its investment ecosystem. That conviction ultimately led us to establish Nahda Capital Partners here," he said.

"The partnership between Apollo and Mubadala Capital is another example of how the UAE has successfully developed a financial industry that commands international recognition."

Private equity could support GCC businesses

The development of the UAE's private equity industry is also expected to create opportunities for established businesses across the GCC, particularly family-owned and mid-sized companies seeking capital for expansion and acquisitions.

Private equity investment can provide businesses with funding while helping them improve management structures, strengthen corporate governance and attract experienced executives.

Manuel de Luna, Partner at Nahda Capital Partners, said private equity can play a wider role in supporting regional business growth.

"The real value of private equity goes far beyond providing capital," he said.

He explained that private equity firms can help family businesses professionalize management, build independent governance structures, attract senior talent and pursue acquisitions that would otherwise be difficult to execute.

These changes, combined with operational expertise and disciplined capital allocation, could help established local businesses become more competitive across regional markets.

UAE strengthens alternative investment sector

The Apollo-Mubadala Capital agreement comes as the UAE continues to develop its alternative investment industry, supported by growing international partnerships and the expansion of locally based investment firms.

Nahda Capital Partners is among the independent UAE-based private equity firms pursuing investment opportunities in established GCC businesses.

Its strategy focuses on acquiring majority stakes, improving operational performance and supporting regional expansion.

The firm said the continued development of the private equity industry could help connect long-term capital with businesses seeking to expand across the Gulf.

As international investment partnerships increase, the UAE is strengthening its role not only as a destination for global capital but also as a base for investment institutions operating internationally

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