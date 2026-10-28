UAE Creator Economy Push Gets Boost With $100,000 Scholarships

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is stepping up efforts to turn content creation into a source of entrepreneurship, with new initiatives aimed at helping creators move beyond building online audiences to establishing businesses of their own.

Recently, the 1 Billion Followers Summit and the National Media Authority launched a $1 million initiative to help 100 content creators establish businesses, offering funding and mentorship to turn ideas into viable ventures. The programme reflects a broader push to develop the commercial potential of the creator economy.

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Amid this push, Tetr College of Business has announced scholarships worth up to $100,000 for its Graduate Programme in Entrepreneurial Leadership, targeting established creators, aspiring content producers and individuals looking to turn business ideas into ventures.

The one-year master's programme will take participants through Shanghai, London and Dubai, focusing on product development, brand building and international expansion. The inaugural cohort is scheduled to begin in March 2027 and applications are now open.

Pratham Mittal, founder of Tetr College of Business, said: 'Some of the most interesting businesses of the future will be built by people who may not see themselves as entrepreneurs yet. They could be creators who understand their audiences deeply but don't know how to turn that connection into a business... or entrepreneurs who instinctively spot opportunities others miss. The challenge is turning that instinct into a business.'”

Tetr said the programme has academic partnerships with Fudan School of Management and Imperial College London, with the final credential co-signed by both institutions. The college added that ventures built by its students have generated more than $1 million in revenue and raised over $500,000 in funding.

As the UAE positions itself as a hub for the content industry, the focus is increasingly shifting from monetising social media audiences to building businesses that can scale beyond digital platforms.