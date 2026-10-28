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Google Launches Gemini 4 Carbon AI Model With Cybersecurity Focus

Google Launches Gemini 4 Carbon AI Model With Cybersecurity Focus


Date: 2026-10-28 02:38:45

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Alphabet's Google on Wednesday unveiled Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest frontier AI model, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Anthropic as the race to build more capable coding and cybersecurity systems intensifies.

The launch comes two weeks after Google introduced Gemini 4 Argon, as the company expands its Gemini family of AI models for developers and enterprise customers.

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The company said the Carbon model delivers state-of-the-art performance across cybersecurity tasks including vulnerability discovery, exploitation, and software patching

Google said Carbon generates secure code at more than twice the success rate of Gemini 4 Argon on internal benchmarks

The model is designed to handle complex, long-running engineering and coding tasks

Carbon is being made available first to a subset of cybersecurity defenders through Google's Fairwind Program as the company continues testing safeguards

Gemini 4 Carbon will be priced at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, matching Gemini 4 Argon's introductory pricing

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Khaleej Times

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