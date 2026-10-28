US Federal Reserve Decides To Maintain Interest Rates

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, reflecting confidence in the strength of the economy but underscoring that inflation remains too high and further policy adjustments remain possible.

In a 10-2 vote, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to maintain the federal funds target range at 3.75% to 4%, saying the move supports the central bank's dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability.

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The decision comes against a backdrop of solid economic performance. The Fed said economic activity continues to expand at a“strong pace,” with domestic spending remaining resilient despite heightened uncertainty linked partly to geopolitical developments. Officials also pointed to robust capital investment and strong productivity growth as signs of underlying economic strength.

The labour market has also remained steady, according to the committee. Job creation has kept pace with workforce growth, while the unemployment rate has shown little movement, suggesting businesses continue to hire at a healthy rate without significant deterioration in employment conditions.

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Despite the favourable economic backdrop, policymakers made clear that inflation remains a concern.

“Inflation remains elevated,” the committee said, adding that policymakers need to gather more information before determining the appropriate policy stance to ensure a timely return to the central bank's 2% inflation target.

The statement reiterated the Federal Reserve's commitment to restoring price stability, signaling that officials are not yet prepared to declare victory over inflationary pressures.

The vote revealed some division within the committee. Governors Lisa D. Cook and Beth M. Hammack dissented, preferring a quarter-percentage-point increase in the target range at this meeting.

Their opposition highlights concerns among some policymakers that inflation risks remain significant enough to warrant tighter monetary policy despite signs of economic resilience.

The Fed also said it will continue its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system, a key component of its broader monetary policy framework.

Financial markets will now focus on upcoming inflation and employment data for clues on whether the central bank's next move will be to hold rates steady for longer or resume tightening if price pressures prove more persistent than expected.

James Wright, Senior Trader, Lunaro Financial Services Limited, stressed that the hold does not make this a dovish Fed.“CPI inflation is running at 3.7%, core has risen to 2.6%, oil is near a six month high, and Friday's flash PMI showed US selling prices rising at their fastest pace in more than four years,” he noted.

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