Inglis, Carey Put Australia On Top Against South Africa

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 85 as Australia reached 330 for four at the close of the second day of the decisive third Test against hosts South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

Australia are one run ahead of South Africa's score of 329 and in control of the match as they eye a commanding first-innings lead.

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Inglis, who came into the side for the injured Steve Smith, shared an unbeaten 145 partnership with Alex Carey (51 not out) for the fifth wicket.

South Africa toiled in the field as all Australian batters except Marnus Labuschagne (0) got in and scored runs.

The Newlands wicket is traditionally best for batting on days two and three and so it proved as there was little seam or swing for the home side's pace attack.

"We knew that they were going to come hard through periods, and it was just about building partnerships," opener Matt Renshaw, who scored 74, told reporters.

"It felt like a nice wicket. There's a few balls starting to spin, a few balls that popped.

"The guys that have applied themselves have scored runs. It's a rapid outfield, so that also helps the scoring rate a bit quicker."

Renshaw and Travis Head (41) added 58 for the first wicket before spinner Simon Harmer (2-84) removed the latter with his first ball of the match.

Head chopped the ball on to his stumps playing off the back foot, an all too familiar mode of dismissal for him in recent times.

Labuschagne's poor run in tests continued when he fell for a duck, caught by Aiden Markram at slip off Harmer.

Renshaw and Cameron Green added 126 for the third wicket before they also fell in quick succession, this time to fast bowler Marco Jansen (2-37).

Renshaw was caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and Green edged to Harmer at slip.

Another substantial partnership from Inglis and Carey, however, means the momentum remains with Australia as South Africa failed to apply scoreboard pressure or create many wicket-taking opportunities.

The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the test world rankings, which is currently held by Australia.

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