Tehran Embassy In Kuwait Denies Iranian Was Involved In Assassination Plot

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

The Iranian embassy in Kuwait has issued a statement following the sentencing of three men to death in a case involving harming Kuwait's national interests, spying for Iran, plotting to assassinate First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, and joining the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

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The diplomatic mission expressed its categorical rejection of reports that an Iranian national was involved in a plot to assassinate individuals in Kuwait or in any act that could undermine the Gulf country's national security.

Kuwait did not identify the nationalities of the three defendants who were sentenced to death in the case in which eight others were sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour, with immediate effect.

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Iran's embassy, however, said the person in question has not been in Kuwait at any point in the past 10 years. It was not clear who the mission is referring to. "While expressing its deep regret over the continued negative approach towards Iran, reflected, among other things, in the repeated use of baseless and discredited narratives about Iran's interference in Kuwaiti affairs, the embassy stresses that making such false accusations against Iranian nationals is contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness and violates international law," it said.

It further commented by saying regional countries are expected to pursue "responsible and prudent policies that prevent the escalation of tensions imposed on the entire region", in light of the ongoing US-Iran war.

AFP reported citing Kuwaiti judicial officials that Abdulredha Haydar Dahqani was among those who had been sentenced to death, although it has not been confirmed that this is to whom the Iranian embassy was referring.

Dahqani, an Iranian national, had already been handed the death penalty in 2016 after he was tried in absentia, AFP reported, adding that he was convicted of spying for Iran and plotting attacks.

The ruling in Kuwait

In its ruling, the Kuwaiti court said directing a group inside the country to carry out an assassination targeting the official primarily responsible for its internal security, on the instructions of a foreign entity, constituted a hostile act against the state itself.

Such an act, it added, involved "an attempt to undermine national security, spread unrest in society, and shake confidence in the public authorities' ability to maintain security and protect lives and property".

The court stressed that state sovereignty could not be challenged by a foreign power, nor could orders issued from outside the country's borders be imposed on its territory, or its institutions and symbols of authority become targets of plots directed by foreign entities.

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