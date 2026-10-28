Saudi Arabia Recalls 6,000 Mercedes Cars Due To Brake Hose Defect

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has announced the recall of over 6,000 cars from the Mercedes S-Class Maybach and S-Class series due to a defect.

The commerce authority recalled 6,388 cars from the 2020-2025 batch of the models, saying there was a defect in the brake hoses on the front axle.

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Over time, the defect could possibly lead to a leak of brake fluid and reduced braking efficiency, which may result in an increased stopping distance and the risk of an accident.

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Motorists have been advised to check whether the vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall through the authority's website. If affected, then they must contact the company to have the necessary repairs carried out free of charge.

Just two days ago, the authority recalled over 2,000 Lucid vehicles due to an issue in the lighting electrical circuit. The fault in the external lighting electrical circuit may potentially cause overheating and lead to the failure of the brake lights or headlights, increasing the risk of a fire or an accident.

Last month, the Kingdom recalled 182 vehicles of the 2024-2026 Tesla Model 3 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's airbag system.

Prior to that, authorities announced recalling 4,464 Genesis vehicles over a defect that could cause a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire. The recall covered eight Genesis models from model years 2021 to 2026, spanning several of the automaker's vehicle lines, including the GV70, GV80, G80 and G90.

The recalls are part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing vehicle safety programme, with authorities urging owners to check whether their vehicles are affected to help ensure safer journeys on the road.

Similar vehicle safety recalls have also been announced across the Gulf in recent months, as authorities work to identify potential defects and ensure vehicles on the region's roads meet required safety standards.

Saudi Arabia recalls 2,888 Lucid Air cars due to fire, accident risk Saudi Arabia recalls over 4,000 Genesis vehicles over fuel leak risk Saudi Arabia recalls almost 400 Jeep Grand Cherokee cars due to tire defect

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