India Authority Warns Apple Users Against Old Software In Mac, Ipad, Iphone

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's tech authority has warned Apple users of multiple vulnerabilities in its products in an advisory issued on Wednesday, October 28, labelling the severity of the issue as "high".

In its notice, the authority warned that these vulnerabilities could lead to arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, sensitive information disclosure, security restriction bypass, or denial-of-service.

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Multiple softwares are part of the advisory, which include Mac, iPad and apple watch products. These are:

Safari versions prior to 27.2 MacOS Sequoia versions prior to 15.8.2 MacOS Tahoe versions prior to 26.7.2 MacOS Golden Gate versions prior to 27.2 iOS versions prior to 18.7.11 and iPadOS versions prior to 18.7.11 iOS versions prior to 26.7.2 and iPadOS versions prior to 26.7.2 iOS versions prior to 27.2 and iPadOS versions prior to 27.2 WatchOS versions prior to 27.2 TVOS versions prior to 27.2 VisionOS versions prior to 27.2

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"Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to memory corruption, out-of-bounds read/write, use-after-free, buffer overflow, race conditions, type confusion, integer overflow, improper input validation and authorization issues across various system components, including WebKit, Kernel and media-processing frameworks."

The authority explained that an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by processing maliciously crafted web content, files, images, audio, video or fonts.

They could also attack through other vulnerable application and system components, to execute arbitrary code, access sensitive information, bypass security and privacy controls, corrupt memory or cause system crashes on the targeted system.

Users have been urged to update their softwares as soon as possible to avoid any cyber harm.

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