Netanyahu's Likud Accuses Arab Parties Of Having 'Stolen' Israel Election
"The elections in the State of Israel have been stolen by Arab parties who support terrorism and the annihilation of the Jewish state through serious criminal acts of corruption, threats, violence, falsehoods and the use of prohibited software to encourage voters to vote," the party said in a statement, adding that it was submitting testimonies and evidence to the authorities.ALSO READ
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