Golf Simulators, Football Challenges: What's New At Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026

A round of golf, a shot at a football simulator, cricket with friends or sunrise yoga beneath one of Dubai's best-known buildings: this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge is asking residents to find their 30 minutes of activity in more ways.

The 10th edition of the month-long challenge runs from October 31 to November 29. As usual, the idea is simple: do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. But this year's programme brings a few new reasons for residents to step away from their usual walk, gym session or run.

At the DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach, visitors can try new golf and football simulators, a basketball multi-hoop zone and a cricket arena. The beachside site will again be the largest of the three free fitness villages, with activities ranging from boxing and MMA to yoga, Pilates, padel, basketball and family sessions.

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For those who prefer a more structured workout, the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park will feature a new three-tier gym. The space will bring together boxing, MMA, HIIT, circuits, yoga and Pilates, allowing residents to move from one type of workout to another in the same venue.

The village will also have a children's fitness area, cricket arenas, padel courts and a basketball court. It will serve as the collection point for Dubai Ride and Dubai Run bibs and T-shirts before the two mass events.

The month will close with another notable change. Dubai Yoga, introduced last year as a sunset session at Zabeel Park, moves to a new setting under DIFC Gate on November 29. Participants will gather before dawn for a sound bath, guided breathwork and a 30-minute sunrise yoga session, followed by wellness activities, music and food options.

Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

More than 16 million participations have been recorded across its first nine editions. Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, said the event had become part of Dubai's DNA, bringing together people of different ages and nationalities through movement.

The three free fitness villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park will run throughout the challenge. Al Warqa'a Park remains the family-focused option, with its 2.8km running and cycling track, bike rentals, ladies-only area, obstacle course and courts for football, tennis, volleyball, basketball and padel.

The four flagship events also return. Dubai Ride will take place on November 1, offering a 4km family route through Downtown Dubai and a 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route. Dubai Stand-Up Paddle will return to Hatta Dam on November 7 and 8, with paddleboarding, kayaking and yoga on the water.

Dubai Run follows on November 22, when Sheikh Zayed Road will become a 5km and 10km route for runners, joggers and walkers. The final yoga event then closes the 30 days one week later.

Registration is free through the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.

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