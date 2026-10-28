US, Cuba Shouting Match Derails Debate At UN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: A furious shouting match between representatives of the United States and Cuba prompted the temporary suspension of debate at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

The row broke out during debate on a resolution calling for an end to the US embargo on its communist-led neighbor, a non-binding measure which Cuba has put forward every year since 1992.

The debate this year, however, is taking place amid a major new pressure campaign by Washington against Cuba, including an oil blockade and broad sanctions that have severely crippled Cuba's economy.

As US Ambassador Mike Waltz was addressing the General Assembly, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez objected to the remarks and walked up to the podium, demanding that the speech be halted.

Waltz, while arguing for the resolution to be rejected, had been criticizing repression of Cuban citizens by the communist government.

"This is the United Nations. This isn't your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me," Waltz shouted, demanding that Rodriguez and other Cuban diplomats back away.

"You are a liar!" Rodriguez shouted back.

The chair briefly suspended the session and instructed both countries' representatives to return to their places, after which Waltz was allowed to continue.

Cuba has accused Washington of launching an "unprecedented" pressure campaign this year to persuade countries to oppose the resolution, which has traditionally had overwhelming backing.

Last year, the resolution received 165 votes in favor, seven against and 12 abstentions, its weakest level of support in two decades.

A vote on this year's resolution is expected sometime Wednesday.

The row also comes days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Cubans to discreetly work with the CIA to end the island's communist government.