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EU 'Ready To Support' Spain After Train Collision


Date: 2026-10-28 02:36:57

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: The European Union is ready to help Spain if needed after a collision between two high-speed trains south of Madrid killed 30 people, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"We are also ready to support the Spanish authorities in any way that may be needed. It's too early, absolutely too early, to draw any conclusions," EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho told reporters.

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