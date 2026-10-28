EU 'Ready To Support' Spain After Train Collision
Brussels, Belgium: The European Union is ready to help Spain if needed after a collision between two high-speed trains south of Madrid killed 30 people, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"We are also ready to support the Spanish authorities in any way that may be needed. It's too early, absolutely too early, to draw any conclusions," EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho told reporters.
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