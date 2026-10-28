Public Prosecution Receives Officer Candidates From Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College

The Public Prosecution, represented by the Criminal Studies Institute, received a delegation of officer candidates from Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College as part of efforts to strengthen co-operation between the judicial and military institutions and promote the exchange of legal knowledge.

The visit programme, organised as part of the candidates' practical training, began with an introductory meeting in the institute's lecture hall.

During the session, the candidates learned about the Public Prosecution's organisational structure, the nature of its work, and its central role in the country's justice system.

They were also introduced to key laws and procedures governing the Public Prosecution's work in its pursuit of justice.

The visit included a field tour of several partial prosecution offices, where the candidates learned about daily operations and observed first-hand the procedures for receiving and examining reports, preparing investigation records, and referring case files to the competent courts.

The tour provided an opportunity to connect their academic and theoretical knowledge with practical, real-world experience.

The programme further included a visit to the Public Prosecution's library, an important resource for researchers and legal specialists in the country.

The candidates explored its collection of legal references, periodicals, and specialised books on criminal law.

Public Prosecution Criminal Studies Institute Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College