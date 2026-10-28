Mot Sponsors 4Th Supply Chain Management Conference

Ministry of Transport (MoT) Undersecretary HE Mohammed Abdullah al-Maadeed inaugurated the 4th Qatar Supply Chain Management Conference (SCMC), highlighting the need for resilient logistics networks to protect the country against future disruptions.

Organised by Dar Al Sharq Media Group and sponsored by MoT, the conference offers an ideal platform to exchange expertise and discuss key supply chain challenges. It also explores modern solutions and technologies to improve logistics efficiency, enhance supply chain resilience, and ensure the continued flow of goods and services amid current economic and geopolitical shifts.

The MoT's sponsorship reflects Qatar's commitment to developing transportation infrastructure-including ports and airports-and fostering cross-industry integration, in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, which aim to strengthen economic security and achieve sustainable development.

Addressing the conference, al-Maadeed said supply chains are no longer merely an economic and commercial system; they are now a cornerstone of national security and a state's capacity to withstand crises.

He suggested that the classical view of supply chains had always focused on maximising operational efficiency; however, a succession of geopolitical, economic, and health-related crises has reshaped priorities, revealing that efficiency alone is insufficient, and today the critical benchmark is supply chain resilience-that is, the capacity to withstand, adapt to, and recover from disruptions.

Therefore, building resilience, he explained, is no longer an option to defer; it has become a national imperative that requires a comprehensive vision and clear, actionable resolve.

The robustness of supply chains, he said, cannot be achieved through isolated measures or temporary responses; rather, it requires an integrated national framework that unites the efforts of both public and private sectors, and such a framework ensures the continuity of the economy and essential services, while strengthening their capacity to adapt and endure-regardless of how circumstances may shift or how intense crises may become.

Al-Maadeed also warned that successive crises have shown that relying on a single route, source, or gateway is not just an operational risk, but a strategic vulnerability that can threaten supply security at the first sign of disruption.

He also said supply chain resilience is a shared responsibility and that the private sector is not merely a supporting partner but a fundamental pillar of the national economic security ecosystem.

Former secretary general of the GCC, Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Attiyah and first vice-chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohammed bin Twar al-Kuwari, also addressed the conference.

The event featured three sessions attended by representatives from the MOT and from various government entities and academia, including Mwani Qatar, the Ministry of Municipality, the Qatar Red Crescent, QU, UDST, and CCQ.

Ministry of Transport Supply Chain Management Conference