Moecc's Course On Industrial Radiography Licensing

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC)'s Radiation Protection Department has organised a specialised training course on licensing and inspecting industrial radiography practices in co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The training course falls under Qatar's technical co-operation projects with the IAEA for the 2026–2029 period, specifically the project titled“Strengthening the Regulatory Infrastructure for Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Security.” The initiative aims to improve regulatory and inspection procedures and enhance the efficiency of professionals responsible for licensing and inspection in line with internationally recognised standards.

The course is designed to develop participants' skills in assessing licence applications and verifying compliance with radiation safety requirements. It also seeks to strengthen their ability to conduct inspections effectively and efficiently, while familiarising them with best practices in radiation protection and procedures for preparedness and response to potential radiological incidents.

In addition, the programme gives participants an opportunity to exchange technical knowledge and expertise with IAEA specialists. This collaboration is expected to help harmonise regulatory approaches, improve administrative and technical procedures, and strengthen the implementation of radiation safety standards at facilities that use industrial radiography technologies.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change