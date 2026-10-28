'Strategic Plans To Establish Qatar As Global Hub For Media Industry'

The CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar al-Mannai affirmed that Media City Qatar continues its efforts, which are guided by advanced strategic plans, to elevate the media sector. These initiatives aim to establish the State of Qatar as a pivotal global hub for the media and innovation industry, while also supporting and localising media and artistic production, and solidifying the country's position as a premier destination that brings together key players and influential figures within the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Mannai explained that Qatar's hosting of the 'Global Perspectives: In Doha,' event, organised by CNN for the first time in the Middle East and the Gulf region, in partnership with Media City Qatar, represents a significant qualitative step and a crucial strategic milestone, further strengthening Qatar's regional and international presence within the global media landscape.

The State of Qatar possesses a recognised notable media advantage through its global institutions and channels, such as the Al Jazeera, Qatar TV, and beIN, al-Mannai pointed out. He noted that what the state currently possesses represents the 'final product' stage, whereas the pivotal role of Media City Qatar lies in transforming this existing excellence into a comprehensive ecosystem for 'building and establishing the media industry' from the ground up. This involves attracting global companies and talent, with the aim of positioning Qatar as a primary hub and headquarters for content production and media innovation.

Great progress has been made in Media City Qatar's 'Innovation Lab', al-Mannai explained, which brings together prominent media organisations to examine challenges in the media sector and develop technological solutions for them by leveraging artificial intelligence. He noted that the workshops resulted between 110-120 innovative ideas, 27 of which were agreed upon.

The actual implementation of two major projects has already begun; one of these involves a system for reviewing scripts, based on established standards, and analysing scenes to provide intelligent recommendations for the best available filming locations within Qatar, thereby supporting film and television production, al-Mannai added.

Al-Mannai emphasised that the strategy of Media City Qatar is derived directly from the Third National Development Strategy and contributes to the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030. It focuses on three main pillars to enhance the media sector's contribution to the national economy, noting that transforming Qatar into a global media hub creates a dynamic and encouraging market environment that prompts startups to establish their headquarters and expand their operations in the country.

The CEO of Media City Qatar explained that the partnership with CNN extends to include sustainable training and development initiatives through the CNN Academy, which offers workshops and courses tailored for national talent and university students. It also provides opportunities for hands-on training within Media City Qatar, aimed at localising international knowledge and expertise across various media sectors.

Regarding the services offered by Media City Qatar, al-Mannai noted that while facilities, incentive packages, and talent development are standard expectations, the true competitive advantage lies in the provision of a superior, integrated infrastructure. This enables Qatar to serve as a comprehensive media hub and Media City Qatar is connected to local telecommunications networks and maintains a strategic partnership with the Qatar Satellite Company (Es'hailSat), ensuring the delivery of end-to-end solutions for broadcasting and production organisations.

Concluding his interview with QNA, the CEO of Media City Qatar reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting local productions and content. Al-Mannai emphasised that this effort goes hand in hand with initiatives to bring such content to a global audience through sophisticated strategic distribution plans, international partnerships, and an active presence at major media forums and exhibitions.

Media City Qatar media sector