Moph, WHO Partner To Strengthen Occupational Health Training

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised the fifth training workshop on occupational health fundamentals for doctors, attended by approximately 40 doctors from various healthcare facilities. This brings the total number of doctors who have completed basic occupational health training to approximately 200, representing various governmental, semi-governmental and private healthcare facilities.

The workshop aimed to strengthen doctors' capacity to identify, manage, and prevent occupational and environmental hazards; develop their skills in delivering basic occupational health services; and integrate occupational health principles into their daily clinical practice, thereby improving the quality of healthcare services provided to workers.

The workshop introduced the basic principles of occupational medicine, including preventing occupational injuries and diseases, assessing and controlling risks, assessing fitness for work, and promoting workers' health.

Dr Mohammed al-Hajjaj, Head of the Occupational Health Section at MoPH, stressed the importance of co-operation and coordination among all relevant entities in achieving occupational health objectives.

He noted that occupational hazards, work-related injuries, and diseases require ongoing preventive efforts, particularly in high-risk work environments.

He emphasised that training doctors is a key pillar for advancing occupational health services.

He explained that the ministry had developed an advanced occupational and environmental health training programme in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO). Implementation is scheduled to begin next November, to develop the capacities of doctors who have received basic occupational health training.

This initiative forms part of MoPH's efforts to strengthen occupational and environmental health services and build healthcare workforce capacity. It helps promote workers' health and safety in the public and private sectors, foster healthy and safe working environments, and reduce work-related diseases, injuries, and deaths.