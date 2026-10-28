QC Distributes Food Baskets To Sudan's Conflict-Affected Families

With the generous and sustained support of benefactors in Qatar, Qatar Charity (QC)'s field teams have completed the distribution of food baskets to thousands of people from the most severely affected families in Khartoum, Sudan's capital.

In a statement yesterday, Qatar Charity said that over a three-month period, 8,718 food baskets were distributed to approximately 52,308 beneficiaries across Umbada, East Nile, Al-Jereif, Al-Kalakla and Jabra.

The assistance aimed to ease the humanitarian crisis and strengthen the resilience of affected families.

Mona Abdullah al-Faki, Director of the General Department of Social Development in Khartoum Locality, said Qatar Charity's provision of food supplies had a profound impact, bringing joy to residents.

Humanitarian authorities in Khartoum State, along with vulnerable families and other highly at-risk groups, have expressed their appreciation for the support provided by benefactors through essential food supplies.

They noted that the assistance had helped alleviate the economic hardship facing affected families.

Rasha Mohammed al-Hassan, a representative of Jebel Aulia Locality in Khartoum State, said Qatar Charity had carried out extensive humanitarian work in Jebel Aulia and other localities, including the delivery of 1,100 food baskets to the locality.

She thanked benefactors in Qatar for supporting people in need in Khartoum, which has seen a significant voluntary return of residents who had been displaced by the war.

Since the outbreak of the war in Sudan, Qatar Charity's field teams have continued to deliver a range of humanitarian interventions in the health and food-security sectors for affected families and displaced people across several Sudanese states, with the generous support of benefactors in Qatar.

Qatar Charity Sudan food baskets