Art Basel Qatar 2027 Unveils Exhibitors, Launches Year-Round Collector Programme

Art Basel Qatar 2027 unveiled its exhibitors yesterday, featuring around 60 international galleries, with more than a third operating spaces in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region.

The second edition will see more than 30 galleries participating in an Art Basel fair in Qatar for the first time, highlighting the event's growing role as a platform connecting regional artistic talent with the international art market. The fair will take place at M7 and Doha Design District, as well as selected public sites in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Presented in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, with Visit Qatar as its lead partner, the fair will continue the solo-presentation format introduced at its inaugural edition. The exhibitions will be organised around the curatorial theme“between” under the artistic direction of Iraqi curator Wassan al-Khudhairi.

Speaking at the press conference, Qatar Museums Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said the partnership builds on decades of investment in the country's cultural infrastructure and creative industries.

“Thanks to the growth of our creative ecosystem, we had developed a surplus of talent that needed a commercial pipeline,” she said, explaining that Qatar had been seeking galleries to support regional artists, create pathways into international markets and meet demand from local collectors.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said the partnership between QSI, QC+ and Art Basel continued Qatar's cultural investments and aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly human resource development.

Qatar has invested in museums, galleries, creative hubs, festivals, and institutions, including Doha Design District, to help local and regional artists engage with international audiences while maintaining their cultural heritage and values, she added.

Noah Horowitz, CEO of Art Basel, said the 2027 edition marks an important step towards establishing the fair as an enduring platform for the region.

“Our ambition extends well beyond the fair week: through our new year-round programme, we aim to deepen collector engagement between editions and contribute to the sustained growth of the regional art market,” he said.

The new initiative, Collectors Majlis, was launched this October ahead of the 2027 fair. The invitation-only pilot programme will bring together around 30 to 40 new, emerging and art-adjacent collectors for masterclasses, workshops, cultural experiences, collection visits and networking opportunities.

Participants will attend sessions before the fair, engage with galleries and institutions during the event, and take part in a post-fair salon. The programme will cover how the art market operates, how artworks are bought and sold, and how collections are built, while helping participants engage more confidently with galleries and artworks.

Sessions will feature Art Basel executives, collectors, and cultural figures from Qatar and the wider region, including HE Sheikha Al Mayassa; Horowitz; Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel's chief artistic officer and global director of fairs; and al-Khudhairi. The initiative will also organise international collector encounters in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Greece and other key locations.

De Bellis said the programme was intended to strengthen the regional market while creating new opportunities for collectors, galleries and institutions to connect.

“Our ambition for Art Basel Qatar is to build a fair that is rooted in its region and resonates around the world,” he said.

Around half of the artists participating in the 2027 edition hail from the MENASA region, according to the organisers. They include Mohammed Alfaraj, Monira al-Qadiri, Dana Awartani, Ibrahim El-Salahi, Hassan Hajjaj, Yazan Khalili, Waqas Khan, Seher Shah, Shahzia Sikander and Vian Sora.

Regional galleries include Athr Gallery and Hafez Gallery from Saudi Arabia; Green Art Gallery, Lawrie Shabibi and The Third Line from Dubai; al markhiya gallery from Doha; Sfeir-Semler Gallery, which operates in Beirut and Hamburg; and Chemould Prescott Road from Mumbai.

First-time participants from the region include Efie Gallery in Dubai, Iyad Qanazea in Abu Dhabi, Le LAB Gallery in Egypt, Alhosh Gallery in Doha, Contemporary Art Platform in Kuwait and Dastan Gallery, which operates in Tehran and Toronto.

They will exhibit alongside established international galleries such as Gagosian, David Zwirner, Acquavella Galleries, Matthew Marks Gallery, Lisson Gallery, White Cube, Spruth Magers and Mendes Wood DM.

Al-Khudhairi said the theme“between” represents a space where different perspectives, histories and ideas meet, creating new ways of seeing.

The exhibition will explore how global influences have shaped the MENASA region and how its artistic practices, ideas and cultural histories have, in turn, influenced the wider world.

“We hope to foreground the MENASA region not simply as a place in dialogue with the world, but as an active force in shaping global artistic discourse,” she said.

Art Basel Qatar said it would announce further details on gallery presentations and special projects in the coming weeks. The full exhibitor list is available at artbasel/qatar/galleries

Art Basel Qatar