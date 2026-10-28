Deadline Alert: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Investors Have Until November 30, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVXL ) have until November 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. case, Kurey v. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. et al., was filed on September 29, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-08567).

Investors who suffered losses on Anavex Life Sciences Corp. investments can contact Glancy about the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 30, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026

Class period: November 26, 2025 to August 28, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 29, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

What happened?

On May 11, 2026, the Company filed with the SEC a notification of late filing which disclosed it had "terminated the employment of Dr. Christopher Missling as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on April 30, 2026 for, among other things, conduct that the Special Committee believed was inconsistent with Company Policy. "

On this news, Anavex stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.55%, to close at $3.06 on May 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 28, 2026, Anavex filed an Amended 2025 Annual Report with the SEC. The report stated, in part, that as a result of a review by the Special Committee, management, in consultation with the Audit Committee of the Board, "concluded that there was a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting that existed at September 30, 2025 " and that " the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. "

On this news, Anavex stock fell $0.19 per share, or 6.35%, to close at $2.80 on August 31, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What does the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. complaint allege?

The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Anavex lacked adequate internal controls. The November 30, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Anavex Life Sciences Corp. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. class action must move the Court by November 30, 2026. To learn more, visit the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by November 30, 2026.

What if I miss the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. deadline? After November 30, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Anavex Life Sciences Corp. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Kurey v. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Form 10-K/A

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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