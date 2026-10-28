Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Rocklin, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montreo by Toll Brothers will offer stunning views, spacious home designs, and exclusive gated living

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest gated luxury community, Montreo by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Rocklin, California, a highly coveted city in the Sacramento region. This exclusive new home community with only 51 home sites will offer artfully crafted residences with stunning views of Placer County's rolling hills and the Sierra Nevada. Site work is underway at 3285 Black Rail Loop in Rocklin, and the community is expected to open for sale in early 2027.









Sweeping mountain views and majestic oaks create a striking setting at Montreo by Toll Brothers. This gated community showcases a selection of home designs featuring spacious open-concept floor plans ranging from 4,000 to 4,600 square feet. Homes will include 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6 bathrooms, and garages with room for up to 3 cars. Distinguished entryways, soaring ceilings, and tranquil covered patios create a welcoming atmosphere that elevates everyday living and entertaining. Home shoppers can also choose from options such as dramatic dual staircases and convenient dual primary bedrooms.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









Montreo by Toll Brothers is located in a highly desirable area of Rocklin with assignment to the top-rated Rocklin Unified School District. The community is close to premier shopping and dining destinations, including Westfield Galleria at Roseville, The Fountains at Roseville, and Ridge at Creekside. Its proximity to employment centers and outdoor recreation makes this community an ideal choice for luxury living in Placer County.

"We are thrilled to introduce Montreo by Toll Brothers, a gated community offering stunning views, thoughtful designs, and luxury living in Rocklin," said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. "Montreo is the perfect blend of elegance, natural beauty, and convenience, providing home shoppers with an exceptional opportunity to own a Toll Brothers home in this sought-after area."









For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Montreo by Toll Brothers, call (844) 849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)