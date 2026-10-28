Deadline Alert: Qfin Holdings, Inc. Investors Have Until November 30, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Qfin Holdings, Inc. securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Qfin Holdings, Inc. ("Qfin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QFIN ) have until November 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin Holdings, Inc. securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Qfin Holdings, Inc. case, Kassam v. Qfin Holdings, Inc. et al., was filed on September 28, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Case No. 26-cv-06024).

Investors who suffered losses on Qfin Holdings, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Qfin Holdings, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 30, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Qfin Holdings, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026

Class period: March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 28, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

What happened?

On August 25, 2026, Qfin announced its second quarter 2026 results, revealing that total net revenue fell 31.6% year over year, and net income dropped 76.8% year over year. The Company also announced a projected 67% to 73% year over year decrease in third quarter non-GAAP net income due to rising funding costs and systemic liquidity shocks in the Chinese consumer credit market. The Company stated, in part that results were due to "continued industry contraction, tighter regulatory oversight, and a sudden industry-wide liquidity shock in late June."

On this news, Qfin Holdings stock price fell $2.18 or 18.91% to close at $9.35 on August 26, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Qfin Holdings, Inc. complaint allege?

The Qfin Holdings, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Qfin Holdings, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants have overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes; (2) Defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Qfin Holdings, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin Holdings, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Qfin Holdings, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Defendants have overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes. The November 30, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Qfin Holdings, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Qfin Holdings, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 30, 2026. To learn more, visit the Qfin Holdings, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Qfin Holdings, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Qfin Holdings, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin Holdings, Inc. securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Qfin Holdings, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Qfin Holdings, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Qfin Holdings, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York by November 30, 2026.

What if I miss the Qfin Holdings, Inc. deadline? After November 30, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Qfin Holdings, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Qfin Holdings, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Qfin Holdings, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Qfin Holdings, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Qfin Holdings, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Qfin Holdings, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Kassam v. Qfin Holdings, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

press release

Qfin Holdings, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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