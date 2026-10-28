Murtaugh Partner Michelle Generaux Named Nominee for the 2026 OC Leadership Awards

The Co-Managing Partner is profiled in Business by LA Times for her M&A and ownership succession work with architecture and engineering firms.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California law firm Murtaugh LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partner Michelle R. Generaux has been named a nominee for the 2026 OC Leadership Awards and is profiled in the October 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios. The awards recognize Orange County executives whose contributions have shaped their organizations and the regional business community. The nomination follows Generaux's selection in August to Business by LA Times Studios' 2026 Private Equity and M&A Visionaries list.The profile focuses on Generaux's work in mergers and acquisitions, private equity sales, and internal ownership succession for design professional firms, a core practice area for Murtaugh LLP. It highlights her recent representation of an architectural firm in a significant asset acquisition. It also covers her role as lead counsel in the sale of a contracting firm to a private equity buyer.“When an architecture or engineering firm changes hands, the agreement has to account for licensure, active projects, and the people who will carry the work forward,” said Marin T. Bradshaw, Co-Managing Partner of Murtaugh LLP.“Michelle structures every transaction with that full picture in view, and the design community in Orange County has come to rely on her judgment.”Generaux served as Murtaugh LLP's sole Managing Partner for ten years before taking on her current role co-managing the firm alongside Bradshaw. Outside the deal context, she is outside general counsel to multiple architecture and engineering firms. In that role she negotiates contracts with counterparties that include Fortune 500 companies and advises on the multi-jurisdiction licensing that lets her clients expand into new states. She speaks frequently at industry events hosted by the American Institute of Architects and the American Council of Engineering Companies.Her commitment to Orange County extends well beyond her practice. Generaux serves as President and board member of the Notre Dame Club of Orange County. She also founded Notre Dame Professionals of Orange County, a professional network she has grown to more than 140 members. She earned her B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and her J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law (now Mitchell Hamline School of Law).About Murtaugh LLPFounded more than 45 years ago, Murtaugh LLP is a Southern California law firm that handles the transactional and litigation needs of businesses, families and professional firms. Its work spans complex civil litigation, business transactions, and trusts and estates, including sophisticated estate planning and high-value trust and estate disputes. Learn more at

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Murtaugh Partner Michelle Generaux Named Nominee for the 2026 OC Leadership Awards News Provided By Practice Growth Partner October 28, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law



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