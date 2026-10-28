Wellnxt NOLA Unveils Free Wellness Festival Lineup At New Orleans' City Park

WellNXT Team

Free wellness festival at City Park Nov. 12–14 during New Orleans Marathon weekend: 50+ classes, talks and tastings across 3 stages.

- Stevi Carr, Co-Founder and President, WellNXT GlobalNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WellNXT Global today released the full programming lineup for WellNXT New Orleans x Fest 2026, a free wellness festival at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Festival days run Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m., with a marathon packet pickup party Thursday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Admission is free with registration at href="" rel="external nofollow" wellnxtglobal/event.Produced with Fit Fête New Orleans as part of the Weekend of Wellness, the festival expects 30,000+ attendees alongside the New Orleans Community Games and the New Orleans Marathon. More than 120 brand partners, led by presenting sponsors New Orleans & Company, Ochsner Health, First Horizon Bank, NOLA Cannabis Co and GoodCannaNow join eight community grant recipients across three stages.*Performance Stage: Free Fitness Classes, Live Music and Athlete Talks*. Thursday: Race nutrition tips and a Race-Ready Flow yoga class with YEAH! YOGA.. Friday: Mackie Shilstone kicks off the Community Games with April Dupre, followed by CrossFit 101 with Tanya Silvernagel, a Workplace Wellness Lab with Spencer Shilstone, heart-health Zumba with the American Heart Association, gut-health nutrition with sound healing, the Community Games Awards and a Race Day Fashion Show with Niccola Running.. Saturday: Functional fitness for 40+, the 5K, Half Marathon and Marathon awards, The Discipline Behind Performance with Mackie Shilstone and WDSU's Meg Farris, post-race recovery with NOLA Miles Club and Nyla, a sleep session with Dwellspring founder Brandon Reed, Flipping Out with Austin Raye and a family workout with The 18th Ward.Race morning opens at the start line with the Ochsner Health Pre-Race Warmup.*Longevity Lounge: Healthy Aging and Whole-Person Health*Talks and tastings on living better for longer, from women's and men's health to financial wellness and plant-based recovery.. Thursday: An invitation-only welcome reception for partners and talent.. Friday: First Horizon on financial wellness; Raising the Next Generation with YEAH! YOGA, The 18th Ward, Liberty Bank and Phenomune; Jared Shapiro on wellness, media and trust; Force of Nature with GoodCannaNow, NOLA Cannabis Co., SippiShrooms and REMiXEcology on natural approaches to sleep, stress and pain; Laugh, Breathe, Heal with author Jon Hébert; Men's Health + Performance with Dr. Andrew Gottschalk, Dr. Jeremy Dumas and TENGA; and Strength for Real Life with Coach Brittani Lewis.. Saturday: Self-Care Saturday with Heels & Pearls and SoulSpace; If You Love It, Live It: The New Orleans Guide to Longevity with Dr. Felicia Stoler, Commander's Palace owner Ti Adelaide Martin and Executive Chef Meg Bickford; an Ann + Anthony's mocktail tasting; Mackie and Spencer Shilstone on performance across generations; a women's health conversation with Alisha Reed, PharmD; and a Pilates flow with AJ BienAime.Healthy Hospitality Hub: Wellness for Service Workers. A dedicated space for the restaurant, bar and hotel workers who power New Orleans, with Turning Tables and Ashé Cultural Arts Center.Friday: A resistance band class, Care When It Counts (a panel on accessing care), the bEHR Health Steps Challenge kickoff and yoga with Bloom Yoga Nola.Saturday: Free bEHR Health massages and physical therapy checks, a line dance with Sip More, a work-life balance talk with Toussaint Trahan, You Deserve IT: Benefits and Resources with Turning Tables, and closing yoga with bEHR Health."We built three stages so every New Orleanian finds their way in, whether you're crossing a marathon finish line, planning for a longer, healthier life or coming off a double shift," said Mike Millay, co-founder ofWellNXT Global.Schedules are subject to change. The latest lineup is at wellnxtglobal/events.

Stevi Carr

WellNXT Global

+1 513-503-2989

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WellNXT NOLA Unveils Free Wellness Festival Lineup at New Orleans' City Park News Provided By WellNXT October 28, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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