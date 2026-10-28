Unigen Expands Newark, California Headquarters With Second Facility To Scale Remanufacturing Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ribbon cutting ceremony marks expansion of Unigen's manufacturing footprint and continued investment in U.S. operations

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, announced the expansion of its headquarters in Newark, California, with the addition of a second facility located adjacent to its existing headquarters. The company commemorated the expansion with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on October 2, 2026.The new facility represents a strategic investment in Unigen's growth and is specifically designed to expand the company's remanufacturing capabilities, beginning with servers. The additional space will enable Unigen to scale its server remanufacturing services to meet customer needs, with the flexibility to expand into additional product categories over time.Unigen's Remanufacturing Operations & Services- Product Returns Management & Reverse Logistics: RMA processing and shipping- Repair & Rework: Product repair and restoration- Remanufacturing & Refurbishment: Full system disassembly and product lifecycle extension- Testing & Quality Assurance: Product diagnostics, testing, and validation- Component Recovery & Reuse: Component harvesting, testing, and reuse- Inventory & Materials Management: Parts tracking and inventory control- System Configuration & Integration: Full system assembly and configuration“Customers are looking for more ways to extend the life of their equipment and get greater value from their technology investments,” said Milla Woo, Vice President of Remanufacturing & Services at Unigen.“This new facility allows us to expand our server remanufacturing capabilities while building on our strong foundation in engineering, manufacturing, and quality. We are excited to continue growing these services and helping customers achieve both their business and sustainability goals.”Remanufacturing also supports a more sustainable electronics ecosystem by extending product life cycles and maximizing the value of existing equipment and components. By giving servers and their components a second life, Unigen can help customers reduce electronic waste, conserve resources and make better use of existing technology investments. As the company scales its remanufacturing services, it aims to help customers balance performance and reliability with more sustainable approaches to managing technology throughout its life cycle.Unigen's investment in its Newark headquarters reflects the company's long-term commitment to maintaining advanced manufacturing, engineering and remanufacturing capabilities in Silicon Valley while continuing to serve customers globally through its international operations.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at Unigen.

Jeff Chang

Unigen Corporation

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Unigen Expands Newark, California Headquarters with Second Facility to Scale Remanufacturing Services News Provided By Unigen October 28, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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