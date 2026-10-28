Guinea-Conakry Energy Minister Camara To Highlight Energy Investment Opportunities At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026

Guinea-Conakry's Minister of Energy Laye Sékou Camara will participate as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 in Dakar, Senegal, from December 1–3. His participation comes as Guinea-Conakry advances electricity infrastructure development, explores frontier hydrocarbon opportunities and pursues natural gas supply to support domestic mineral processing.

Minister Camara's contribution will bring an industrial perspective to discussions on regional energy investment, linking power generation and gas infrastructure with Guinea-Conakry's ambition to capture more value from its extensive bauxite resources. Held at the CICAD under the high patronage of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the fifth edition will convene regional governments, energy companies and investors to advance projects across the MSGBC basin.

A key priority for Minister Camara is developing natural gas infrastructure to supply energy-intensive industrial operations. In April 2026, he announced government engagement with West Africa LNG Group on the Guinea LNG Project, which aims to establish LNG terminals capable of supplying industrial facilities and supporting domestic bauxite-to-alumina processing.

The initiative reflects Guinea-Conakry's drive to move beyond raw mineral exports by securing reliable energy for higher-value production. Alumina refining requires substantial heat and electricity, creating opportunities for gas infrastructure investment while potentially reducing industrial reliance on heavy fuel oil.

Guinea-Conakry is also seeking to establish itself as a frontier hydrocarbon destination. The government has been refining fiscal terms for a licensing round covering 22 onshore and offshore blocks, supported by a National Seismic Data Visualization Center developed with SLB and TGS to improve investor access to geological information.

The licensing initiative could attract exploration capital into an underexplored petroleum market, although commercial discoveries and subsequent development would depend on exploration results, project economics and the regulatory framework.

Electricity access and grid reliability remain equally important to Guinea-Conakry's economic ambitions. Minister Camara, an electrical engineer and former Director General of national utility Électricité de Guinée, is tasked with advancing infrastructure modernization while supporting growing demand from households, mining operations and industrial projects.

In October 2026, he joined discussions with the African Development Bank Group on Guinea's development priorities and preparations for its 2028–2032 Country Strategy Paper. The engagement supports longer-term cooperation on energy access and economic development.

“Minister Camara's participation highlights the importance of aligning energy infrastructure investment with West Africa's industrial ambitions and growing electricity demand. His insights will contribute to regional discussions on mobilizing capital, developing gas resources and strengthening power systems to support industrial growth and cross-border cooperation,” says Sandra Jeque, Vice President, Energy Capital&Power.

In addition to Minister Camara, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 will also feature Senegal's Minister of Energy and Petroleum Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf; Algeria's Minister of State for Hydrocarbons Mohamed Arkab and Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies Mourad Adjal; Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Natural Resources Baldé; Mali's Minister of Energy and Water Tiémoko Traoré; and Ghana's Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power and held under the High Patronage of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 in Dakar and will convene heads of state, ministers, investors, operators and development partners from Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. Explore opportunities and secure your participation at .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.