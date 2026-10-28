FEC Hack May Have Obscured Crypto PAC Midterm Spending Disclosures

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Federal Election Commission's electronic filing system is down following reports that the platform was targeted by a hacker or hackers, according to Reuters. The outage comes in the final stretch before the 2026 midterm elections, raising the risk that some late campaign finance activity-particularly spending by super PACs and other political organizations-may not be visible to the public on time.

As of Tuesday at 7:48 pm UTC, the FEC said it was continuing to experience an“electronic filing system outage” while working to resolve the issue. While the FEC's public campaign finance data remained accessible, the timing disruption suggests that last-minute expenditures could go unreported or delayed in the system that the public relies on.

The FEC electronic filing system was reported as offline during the final days before the 2026 midterm elections, potentially delaying visibility into late super PAC spending. The FEC said it was still managing the“electronic filing system outage,” with IT staff working to restore service, according to a spokesperson. At least some crypto industry-aligned super PACs showed no new expenditures in FEC filings for multiple days immediately preceding the outage. Super PACs generally must report certain spending within 24 hours of use if it totals $1,000 or more, making an outage especially consequential late in the election cycle. Reuters reported the disruption may have been linked to a hack, underscoring how election-adjacent infrastructure failures can affect transparency.

Key takeawaysWhat the outage could mean for last-minute disclosures

Election-related filings are not simply archival records-timely reporting helps the public monitor who is spending, on what, and when. In the case of super PACs, federal rules require disclosure of certain expenditures within 24 hours of funds being used, as long as the amount is $1,000 or more.

For candidates for House and Senate seats, different timing rules apply: contributions of $1,000 or more are expected to be reported within 48 hours in the 20 days leading up to an election. The FEC's filing system outage therefore has heightened significance in a window where disclosures are designed to keep pace with rapid political spending.

The FEC said campaign finance data for PACs and other entities was still available to the public, but the outage indicates that the public may not immediately see some late expenditures once they occur. In practical terms, this means researchers, journalists, and voters watching the filing pipeline could see gaps that reflect system delays rather than the absence of spending.

Crypto-aligned super PAC reporting shows a pause during the outage window

Cointelegraph highlighted several examples involving crypto industry-aligned super PACs during the period leading up to the outage. With just six days until Election Day, FEC filings showed no expenditures from certain pro-digital-asset aligned super PACs-Fairshake, Defend American Jobs, Protect Progress, Fellowship, and the Digital Freedom Fund-since Sunday.

Cointelegraph reached out to Fairshake for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Even so, the timing is notable given the reporting requirements for super PACs and the proximity to election day, where late ad buys and related campaign activity often accelerate.

Some groups' filings prior to the outage still showed substantial activity. Digital Freedom Fund, which was launched by Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, reported on Sunday that it had spent more than $572,000 on text messages supporting various Republican Senate candidates. The largest share of that messaging spend, according to the filing, was aimed at bolstering Ken Paxton's campaign in Texas.

Protect Progress' most recent expenditure before the outage also reflected direct campaign activity: its latest disclosure showed more than $50,000 for a direct mail campaign supporting Representative Aisha Wahab in California's 14th district.

These examples illustrate a more complex picture than“no spending.” Instead, the reporting gap may be tied to whether transactions were uploaded and processed before the system interruption, rather than whether campaign activity occurred.

Why the 2026 midterms are unusually sensitive for crypto policy

The potential disruption matters beyond administrative convenience because the 2026 midterms could influence digital asset policy at both federal and state levels. Many in the crypto sector have been working to support laws that would shape market structure, and attention has focused on which lawmakers can help advance or block those efforts.

Cointelegraph previously reported that lawmakers in Congress failed to advance a crypto market structure bill in September. Following that setback, Fairshake and other industry advocates supported the reelection of candidates who voted in favor of the legislation.

That context helps explain why changes in filing timelines can become more than a technical issue. If late spending by crypto-aligned political committees is delayed in public disclosure, it becomes harder for observers to track which candidates are being targeted during the final stretch-and which policy positions are being reinforced through media and outreach.

Reuters links the disruption to a hack; transparency stakes rise

Reuters reported that the disruption was caused by the FEC website being targeted by a hacker or hackers, based on an email. The article also said the filing system problem occurred as part of the larger disruption to the FEC platform.

According to a spokesperson, the FEC's IT staff were“actively working to restore service,” as relayed to Cointelegraph. For investors, political stakeholders, and anyone relying on timely data, the emphasis is clear: when systems designed to support election transparency are compromised, the public's view of who is spending-and when-can shift from real time to uncertainty.

A pattern from 2024: crypto spending and competitive Senate races

Election-related crypto PAC activity has also followed closely contested Senate races in recent cycles. In 2024, Fairshake spent about $41 million opposing Senator Sherrod Brown's reelection bid against Republican Bernie Moreno. Brown lost the seat, but later announced he would run against incumbent Jon Husted in 2026-setting up another high-stakes contest with funding from the crypto industry.

Before the FEC outage, Fairshake had reported spending $56 million on media to oppose Brown and support Husted, while the Digital Freedom Fund disclosed more than $7 million in expenditures for the same race. Ohio is only one example of how crypto-aligned groups have participated in competitive elections, but it underscores that the 2026 cycle is shaped by big spending intended to influence voter perception close to election day.

In that environment, an outage that interrupts last-day filings can affect how quickly the public can confirm where spending is landing-particularly on ad media and other time-sensitive campaign tools.

With the FEC working to restore service, readers should watch for when the filing system fully returns and whether delayed disclosures for late-cycle expenditures begin to populate retroactively; until then, gaps in the public record may reflect technical disruption as much as campaign strategy.

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