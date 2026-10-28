HM Amit Shah Calls On President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President's office shared photographs of the meeting on social media, confirming the interaction between the two leaders.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President of India's X handle posted this message.

However, no official details regarding the agenda or the subjects discussed during the meeting were released.

Photographs shared by the President's office showed Shah presenting a bouquet to President Murmu.

The meeting marked a formal interaction between the Union Home Minister and the President. Such meetings provide an opportunity for senior members of the Union government to interact with the country's constitutional head on matters of governance and national importance.

Shah, who heads the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Cooperation, oversees key areas of governance, including internal security, border management, Centre-state relations and the development of the cooperative sector.

The latest meeting comes amid continuing political activity in the country, with electoral issues and opposition mobilisation remaining part of the national political discourse.

However, there has been no official indication that these matters, or any specific political or administrative issue, were discussed during the meeting.

The interaction took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence and workplace of the President of India. The President's office has not issued any further statement on the nature or outcome of the meeting.

Meanwhile, HM Shah recently chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police attended the meeting.