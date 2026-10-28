Daily Gold Trading Report - Wednesday, October 28, 2026

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report. Spot gold (XAU/USD): $4,048 at this morning's TradingView capture, down from Tuesday's $4,064 high but holding above the $4,034 breakout. Bias: Bullish. Wednesday's session is open and gold has pulled back in a sharp early candle, a low near $4,045 after Tuesday's spike to $4,064, after a week spent coiling between $3,989 and $4,034. The question today is whether the pullback holds above $4,034 into today's Federal Reserve decision, or gives the breakout back before the announcement. Charts: Kraken PAXG/USD fallback (PAXG tracks spot gold 1:1, source disclosed on each chart), 1-hour (about five days) and 30-minute (about two days), annotated with the day's levels. The TradingView captures rendered live, with a last price of $4,048.495 on re-check, but the delivered print files cropped the right price axis, so they could not be calibrated honestly and are not used here. All seven levels fall inside both charts' visible ranges. 1. Key Technical Levels

Level Price Note R3 $4,070 The thin upper wick at the top of the visible window, the outer ceiling of the breakout zone. R2 $4,066 The top of Tuesday's consolidation, where the spike stalled before the pullback. R1 $4,056 The floor of Tuesday's consolidation, the first ceiling a recovery must reclaim. PIVOT $4,048 This morning's TradingView capture price, the fulcrum for today's session. S1 $4,045 The low of this morning's sharp pullback candle, the first demand to defend. S2 $4,034 Friday's intraday high, now the breakout level that must hold for the bullish case. S3 $3,989 Tuesday's day low, the floor under the whole breakout case.

2. Trading Bias: Bullish

Gold has broken out, and the pullback has not yet broken it. Tuesday's move from near $3,989 up through $4,034 to a $4,064 high was the first clean upside break of the week, and the 30-minute chart shows it in miniature, a steep climb, a flat consolidation between $4,056 and $4,066, and then one sharp red candle down to $4,045. The hourly chart tells the same story at larger scale, a week of grinding between $3,989 and $4,034, then a vertical leg that cleared the range in a single session. Price now sits at $4,048, above the $4,034 breakout, above $4,000, and above Tuesday morning's $4,012 pivot. That is a bullish structure with a live pullback, not a failed breakout.

The charts carry no moving-average or momentum overlay, so no exact indicator values are claimed here. The structural read is enough: a higher high at $4,066 after a higher low at $3,989, with the pullback stopping at $4,045, just above the breakout level, and the 10-year yield parked just under 5.00% rather than running higher. Momentum after a vertical leg is normally followed by exactly this kind of sharp give-back, and the test is whether buyers defend $4,034. A wick through a level that fails to close beyond it should not be trusted, in either direction, on a Federal Reserve decision day.

Line in the sand: an hourly close above $4,056 (R1) reopens $4,066 (R2) and then $4,070 (R3). A loss of $4,034 (S2) on an hourly close invalidates the bullish case, opens $3,989 (S3), and turns the bias neutral, with a close below $3,989 turning it bearish.

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3. Macro and Geopolitical Analysis

The Federal Reserve decides today, Wednesday, October 28, and the market is trading the announcement, not the data, into it. A hold is the overwhelming base case, with futures pricing a 91% probability of rates staying on hold, according to the CME FedWatch tool, and the decision itself is expected to be a non-event. What moves markets is the statement and the chair's tone, and what they imply for December, where traders still price roughly a four-in-five chance of at least one further increase, kept alive by expensive oil feeding inflation worries. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, his words today, not the hold itself, will set the December debate. Thursday then brings the advance third-quarter GDP report, September personal consumption expenditures inflation data, weekly jobless claims, and the European Central Bank decision, a full second act to today's announcement.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits just under the 5.00% threshold this morning, at 4.9967%, with the dollar index at 102.40, up 0.3% on Tuesday to its highest since October 14. That pairing is the whole tension in gold today. A yield just under 5.00% is the one tailwind the breakout has, and a hold below it helps the oversold bounce extend. A firm dollar at a two-week high is the single cleanest headwind, and it is the reason Tuesday's spike stalled at $4,066 rather than running on. Gold trades the expected real policy rate more than the 10-year nominal, and with December tightening still priced near 80%, that expected real rate is still going up. The dollar must roll over from 102.40, or yields must break clearly below 5.00%, for the breakout to run rather than stall.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent traded near $115.15 to $116.24 a barrel into Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate near $101.32 to $102.07, after Brent settled Monday at $115.81, down 0.8%, and touched $117 during the session. The Strait of Hormuz risk premium is still fully priced in: October has become the most intense month for attacks on vessels in and around the waterway since the conflict began, with 28 confirmed incidents this month and 113 since late February, more than 30 very large crude carriers damaged, 11 of them in October. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday aimed at preventing a return to military escalation, and the four countries agreed to keep talking, but renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia kept the peace fragile and losses in oil limited. For gold the net is two-sided: a fresh incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also feeds the energy-to-inflation channel that keeps December hike bets pinned, which is exactly the weight on gold this week. Tuesday showed the softer side of that trade, as easing oil let gold break out even while December hike bets stayed high.

4. News of the Day and Impact Outcome

Tuesday was a breakout day after a week of coiling. Gold slipped early in Asian trading to $4,013.70 as the dollar strengthened ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, then reversed hard, clearing the $4,034 Friday high and spiking to a $4,064 high, with a day range of $3,989 to $4,066 and a close near $4,061 on live boards, before early Wednesday profit-taking pulled it back to $4,048. The driver was oil easing, not a change in Fed bets: Brent slipped from above $117 toward $115.81 as Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani officials opened talks in Tehran, trimming the immediate supply-risk premium and cooling the energy-to-inflation channel that had pinned gold. The outcome for today is a market that has finally broken its range but has not yet proved the break, bullish in structure, fragile in timing, with the Federal Reserve decision hours away.

Today's calendar is the main event: the Federal Reserve decision, with a hold priced at 91%, followed by the statement and the chair's tone, which will move the December hike bet that has pinned gold all week. Thursday is the second act: the advance third-quarter GDP report, September personal consumption expenditures inflation data, weekly jobless claims, and the European Central Bank decision. Between them they will decide whether today's breakout extends or reverses. The 10-year just under 5.00% and the dollar at 102.40 are the two weights into today's session: a hold below 5.00% helps the breakout, a re-spike back above it deepens the pullback, and a break of dollar support opens room for gold. Bullish scenario: trigger, an hourly close above $4,056 (R1), target $4,066 (R2) then $4,070 (R3), catalyst, a dovish Federal Reserve tone that cools December hike bets, or a Hormuz escalation headline. Bearish scenario: trigger, a loss of $4,034 (S2), target $3,989 (S3) then lower, catalyst, a hawkish tone that keeps December tightening priced in, a firm dollar, or the 10-year back above 5.00%.

Informational analysis only, not financial advice.

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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