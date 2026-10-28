Digital Infrastructure Stock Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) Gains On Strong Third Quarter

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas includingAI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Vertiv (NYSE: VRT ), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure.

The stock is trending with big gains today following third quarter results. Vertiv is trading at 235.31+26.75, gaining over 12% on volume of over 10 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $241.55.

Vertiv reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Vertiv reported third quarter net sales of $4,313 million, an increase of $1,637 million, or 61%, compared to third quarter 2025, reflecting 55% organic sales growth and approximately 6% contribution from acquisitions. Growth was broad-based across all regions, with the Americas up 75% (66% organic), APAC up 50% (48% organic), and EMEA up 23% (19% organic). Strong demand visibility, ongoing capacity investments, and disciplined execution give Vertiv the confidence to raise full year net sales guidance by $650 million, along with increases to other associated financial metrics.

Advertisement

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales of $4,313 million, 61% higher than third quarter 2025. Operating profit up 90% and adjusted operating profit(1) up 83% from third quarter 2025. Adjusted operating margin of 25.2%, up 290 basis points compared to third quarter 2025. Diluted EPS grew 91% to $1.95 and adjusted diluted EPS(1) grew 78% to $2.21 compared to third quarter 2025. Operating cash flow of $794 million and adjusted free cash flow(1) of $652 million, up 64% and 50%, respectively, compared to third quarter 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2026 Guidance

Expects fourth quarter 2026 net sales of $4,413 million and organic sales growth of 50%, each at the midpoint of guidance, compared to fourth quarter 2025. Expects fourth quarter 2026 diluted EPS of $2.08 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.25, each at the midpoint of guidance, an increase of 82% and 65%, respectively, compared to fourth quarter 2025.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

Expects full year 2026 net sales of $14,650 million and organic sales growth of 38%, each at the midpoint of guidance, compared to full year 2025. Expects full year 2026 diluted EPS of $6.29 and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.15, each at the midpoint of guidance, an increase of 84% and 70%, respectively, compared to full year 2025.

Third quarter operating profit of $984 million increased $467 million and adjusted operating profit of $1,087 million increased $491 million, up 90% and 83%, respectively, from third quarter 2025. Adjusted operating margin was 25.2%, up 290 basis points compared to third quarter 2025, driven by operational leverage on higher sales and by manufacturing productivity, partially offset by mix impacts and continued growth investments.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network.

Full news

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Learn about becoming a featured AI Stock

