Auto Stock Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) Makes NYSE Top Gainer List On Q3 Results

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including auto stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), a leading global automaker.

The stock makes the NYSE top gainer list today following third quarter results, currently trading at 4.7853 +0.6453 (+15.59%) on volume of over 70 Million shares as of this report.

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Stellantis Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results

FaSTLAne 2030 Execution Continues, with All Financial Metrics Improved Year-over-Year;

Guidance Reaffirmed, Value Creation Program Ramping Up

Net revenues increased to EUR 37.6 billion, up 1.0% versus Q3 2025. Enlarged Europe +3%, South America +3%, North America -3%, Middle East & Africa -19%, Asia Pacific -7% Net loss was EUR (0.5) billion in Q3 2026, a 90% improvement over the prior year, which was impacted by significant items Adjusted operating income(1) was EUR 0.3 billion in Q3 2026, with AOI margin(2) of 0.7%, up 50 bps year-over-year. This represents a EUR 0.2 billion improvement versus Q3 2025, with all regions delivering positive AOI margins with the exception of Enlarged Europe Industrial free cash flows(3) improved EUR 0.3 billion to negative EUR (4.0) billion in Q3 2026 Industrial available liquidity(4) closed at EUR 42.7 billion, representing 26% of trailing 12-month Net revenues and remaining within the Company's targeted 25-30% liquidity range 2026 Financial Guidance Reaffirmed, including positive Industrial Free Cash Flow in 2027

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep(R), Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys

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