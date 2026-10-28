The 16Th Asian Logistics, Maritime And Aviation Conference Takes Place On 16 And 17 November



Hong Kong, Oct 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 16 and 17 November. Under the theme "Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability", this year's ALMAC will bring together government and business leaders from the logistics, shipping, aviation, supply chain management and related services sectors to discuss supply chain resilience, green energy and digital transformation, as well as the latest opportunities and pathways for high-quality development. The conference topics will align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, the HKSAR Government's first "Five-Year Plan for Hong Kong" and the latest Policy Address, with a view to enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness and supporting sustained economic development, while reinforcing Hong Kong's position as international trade and maritime centres and an aviation hub. Jacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This year's ALMAC will bring together around 80 distinguished speakers and is expected to attract more than 2,300 participants from over 40 countries and regions. The National 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address support Hong Kong's position as international trade and maritime centres and an international aviation hub to strengthen the 'four centres and one hub'. Amid continued geopolitical tensions, increasingly frequent extreme weather, and accelerating transition to sustainable development, the HKTDC will continue to align with the policies of the country and the HKSAR Government. We are committed to promoting high-value-added supply chain services and green energy development in Hong Kong, while leveraging the city's strengths in financial, technology, arbitration and mediation and other professional services. We will also seize the opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative and support Mainland enterprises in going global and exploring new business opportunities. Hong Kong's port is upgrading from a 'traditional major port' to a 'value-added port', accelerating its digital, green and smart development. We will also strengthen cooperation with ports in the Greater Bay Area and strive to become a key maritime hub connecting South China with South America. This development direction is highly aligned with the positioning of ALMAC, which will help the industry move beyond 'moving goods faster' towards 'moving goods more reliably, more sustainably and with greater value'." Focusing on "resilience, green and connectivity" to connect global resources This year's ALMAC will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers sharing the latest industry developments and exploring future opportunities. John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, will attend the conference on the second day and deliver a special address, while Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, will deliver the opening remarks on the first day. Jennifer Nordquist, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), will discuss supply chain resilience, exploring how governments and businesses can strengthen collaboration to reduce uncertainties in global trade and supply chains. She will also share how forward-looking strategies and practical solutions can promote inclusive growth, strengthen international supply chains and advance sustainable development. Exploring three key areas: supply chain development, Silk Road Maritime and green energy In recent years, geopolitical developments, trade barriers, tariff policies, climate change, technological disruption and logistics bottlenecks have converged to create unprecedented challenges for businesses. Supply chain leaders have to transform volatility in the broader operating environment into opportunities for growth, but also transform supply chains into strategic pillars supporting resilience, inclusiveness and sustainable growth, while integrating new technologies across systems, processes and operational capabilities. ALMAC will bring together representatives from multilateral organisations and industry leaders to share forward-looking development directions and practical strategies. Speakers will include Steven Beck, Director of Trade and Supply Chain Division of the Asian Development Bank; Dr Yann Duval, Chief of Trade Policy and Facilitation Section of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; Emmanuelle Ganne, Chief of Digital Trade and Frontier Technologies of the World Trade Organization; Evan Xue, Vice President of JD Group and Head of Asia Pacific JD Logistics; and William Lee, Head of Data Intelligence of SF Supply Chain (Hong Kong and Macau). They will explore strategies to build a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive global trading system. Strengthening connectivity through Silk Road Maritime and leveraging Hong Kong's professional services to support businesses going global The Silk Road Maritime Association with a focus on shipping, is the country's first international integrated logistics service brand and platform under the Belt and Road Initiative. Since its establishment in 2018, the network has expanded to 160 designated routes connecting 153 ports in 50 countries and regions, with engagement of 393 members. Silk Road Maritime has also been officially incorporated into the National 15th Five-Year Plan, continuing to inject greater certainty into the stability of global supply chains. ALMAC 2026 will for the first time host a thematic seminar on Silk Road Maritime, bringing together global expertise to highlight the platform's role in enhancing connectivity and supply chain stability. Simon Bennett, Deputy Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, will share insights on coordinated port development, overseas expansion and supply chain risk management, exploring how the Silk Road Maritime platform can deepen international collaboration and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of global supply chains. With green energy, the world accelerates its transition towards net-zero emissions, while the transformation of energy systems profoundly reshapes the business landscape and placing greater demands on corporate innovation, cross-sector collaboration and long-term commitment, with far-reaching implications for long-term economic growth. The transition also highlights the urgent need to accelerate infrastructure investment, strengthen policy support and deepen cross-sector collaboration to build more resilient green energy systems. For businesses committed to ambitious climate goals, the transition to green energy is no longer simply an option, but a fundamental pillar of sustainable development. ALMAC will bring together industry leaders including Scott Childress, Chief Sustainability Officer of UPS; Tim Lederer, Vice President of Global Aviation Regulatory Affairs and Fuel Management of DHL Express; Sham Man Fai, Group Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Green Fuels and Chemicals Business, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited; and Junlin Yu, Vice President of Rystad Energy, to examine the latest developments and trends in green energy. Diverse forums and workshops showcase Hong Kong's services strengths In addition, ALMAC will feature the LSCM Shipping Summit, the "Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Awards 2026" Presentation Ceremony and several workshops over the two-day conference. The LSCM Shipping Summit will explore the“Port Community System" in depth, examining how the system can leverage cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain to safeguard data security, provide end-to-end visibility across supply chains and port logistics, and enhance operational efficiency for all parties. The "Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Awards" is an annual industry award initiated by the HKSAR Government under the“Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development" and jointly organised by the Hong Kong logistics industry with the support of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council. The awards aim to recognise and encourage young logistics professionals who have made outstanding contributions and demonstrated exceptional potential in innovative, high-end, smart and green logistics. Through the success stories of award winners, the awards also seek to enhance public understanding of the latest developments in modern logistics, encourage more young people to pursue careers in the logistics industry and support the further development of Hong Kong's logistics sector. ALMAC will also organise workshops on commercial dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation, artificial intelligence, green energy and youth empowerment, bringing together industry leaders to share the latest developments and opportunities in these areas. Leading logistics, shipping and aviation companies showcase the latest offerings The exhibition will feature close to 100 exhibitors, with dedicated zones for Supply Chain Management and Logistics Services, Maritime and Port Services and Logtech, as well as a new Green Energy Zone showcasing the latest developments in green energy and carbon-reduction technologies. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd will make its debut at ALMAC. Other industry leaders, including the Airport Authority Hong Kong, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd and JD, will also participate in the ALMAC exhibition. Several mainland government organisations and private enterprises, including the Jiangsu Logistics Industry Promotion Association, the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen and the Bureau of Commerce of Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone, will return to ALMAC. The Xi'an delegation will participate for the first time. Last year, ALMAC successfully organised more than 400 business-matching sessions, underscoring Hong Kong's role as a "superconnector" and "super value-adder". Business Matching sessions will continue to be offered this year, bringing together shippers and logistics service providers to foster regional partnerships and promote industry development. Photo download: Media enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations: Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: [email protected] Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: [email protected] HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Dawn Yuen Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: [email protected] Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Media Room: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: . Follow us on Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn.

