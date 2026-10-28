MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Xunce Launches TokenRouters Building a Dedicated Token Exchange Hub and Enterprise AI Core Platform, Ushering in the Era of "Interchangeable" AI Resources

HONG KONG, Oct 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On October 28, Xunce (3317) officially launched the TokenRouters platform. Positioned as a one-stop exchange, matching, and service platform for real-time AI data and specialized tokens, the platform is designed to optimize enterprise-level small models and enterprise models. It connects datasets, AI models, AI applications, and scenario libraries, making data value exchangeable and intelligent assets readily accessible.

As a key product in Phase 3.0 of Xunce 's "Four-Stage Leap" strategy, the TokenRouters platform will propel the company from an AI data infrastructure provider to an infrastructure operator for the token economy. It will not only build data pipelines but also participate in establishing token circulation rules and operating value-exchange networks; its growth potential will no longer be limited to the token usage volume of individual clients but will instead be driven by the scale of token circulation across the entire ecosystem.







Solving the Pain Point of "Resource Selection" in Enterprise AI: Achieving Precise Matching Between Supply and Demand

Currently, large-model technology is becoming increasingly mature, and computing power supply is gradually becoming more abundant. As a result, the bottleneck in enterprise AI implementation is shifting from "whether computing power is available" to "whether the right resources can be selected." In the past, enterprises were concerned about insufficient computing power; today, they face a different challenge: resources such as datasets, models, and applications are scattered across different vendors and platforms, making it difficult to know where to start; With numerous resources available for the same industry and task, the lack of scenario-based reference points makes matching difficult; the absence of benchmarks for data-model compatibility and application effectiveness leads to high procurement risks and a lack of trust. In short, what is missing between the demand and supply sides is not resources, but an intelligent resource exchange hub that is discoverable, comparable, trustworthy, exchangeable, and accessible.

TokenRouters was created to address the issues of circulation, matching, and exchange of tokens and related smart assets platform brings together dispersed data, models, applications, and use cases in one place, establishing a channel for precise supply-demand matching. By enabling precise matching, it enhances resource utilization, ensuring that every dataset is visible, priced, and reusable-transforming every smart procurement process from "blind trial and error" to "precise matching." In short, whether you are a demand-side user seeking datasets, models, and applications, or a supply-side provider offering high-quality resources, you can achieve efficient connections and precise matching on TokenRouters.

Within Xunce 's product portfolio, AIDP transforms raw data into high-quality datasets; TokenOS converts high-quality data into specialized tokens; TokenCloud provides computing power to support token generation and model inference; and TokenRouters enables the efficient matching, exchange, circulation, and pricing of tokens and model capabilities. These four layers of capabilities thus form a complete chain spanning from data resources to token pricing.

Build a "Five-in-One" AI Resource Circulation System and Create a Closed-Loop Process Centered on Enterprise Model Optimization

In terms of product functionality, the TokenRouters platform has established a "five-in-one" AI resource circulation system comprising "datasets, AI models, AI applications, scenario libraries, and intelligent customer service." These five modules are not simply listed side by side; rather, they are interconnected to form a closed loop around the decision-making path enterprises take-from "identifying the right scenario" to "completing the purchase."

Among these, "Datasets" aggregates industry data resources and connects them to business scenarios, providing direction and a solid foundation for data selection-making the process more efficient and the application path clearer; "AI Models" aggregates industry models and connects them to business tasks, ensuring a two-way alignment between "what the model can do" and "what the business needs," thereby providing a solid basis for model selection; "AI Applications" aggregates business applications, organizing resources by industry, product type, and use case to ensure that digital and intelligent solutions are selected based on actual needs; the "Scenario Library" focuses on industry pain points and maps out AI implementation paths, helping intelligent initiatives identify the right entry points and clarify their value propositions; "Intelligent Customer Service" integrates automated Q&A with human assistance, providing expert guidance at every step to make usage inquiries more convenient and service guidance clearer.

As a result, TokenRouters forms a complete closed-loop process of "Identify the Scenario-Discover Resources-Evaluate Suitability-Adapt and Validate-End-to-End Service": transforming data from a cost center into an asset center, turning models from technical black boxes into comparable commodities, converting applications from custom projects into off-the-shelf standard products, and shifting industry expertise from individual experts to reusable assets, and enables the business model to be continuously optimized based on real-world scenarios.

Activating Dedicated Tokens and Enterprise Micro-Models: Moving from Data Infrastructure to a Token Exchange Network

The current market 's understanding of tokens largely remains at the level of invoking and measuring general-purpose large language models. General-purpose tokens primarily address general capabilities such as language understanding, common-sense question-answering, and content generation. However, for enterprises, general-purpose tokens do not equate to business productivity. When implementing AI, what enterprises truly need are capabilities that "understand industry knowledge, business rules, and scenario constraints."

Dedicated tokens are different. They are created by governing, processing, and tokenizing high-quality industry data, and they embody industry terminology, business rules, process knowledge, and scenario preferences. They address business understanding challenges and can support more precise decision-making in vertical scenarios such as financial risk control, medical diagnosis, and industrial quality inspection. Generic tokens can be procured, but they rarely lead to differentiation; specialized tokens can only truly translate into enterprise-specific productivity if they are discoverable, comparable, exchangeable, and tradable.

Therefore, Xunce Technology 's TokenRouters is not an aggregator of generic tokens, but rather an exchange hub for specialized tokens. With specialized tokens as its core exchange assets, the platform enables high-quality vertical-specific tokens to be discoverable, matchable, tradable, and priceable. Centering on enterprise model optimization and the training and deployment needs of enterprise-specific small models, it establishes a seamless exchange channel between data, specialized tokens, and model capabilities. This helps enterprises acquire their own, privately deployable domain-specific small models at lower costs and in shorter timeframes, transitioning from "using generic capabilities" to "possessing exclusive productive capacity."

The unlocking of specialized tokens ' value is also driving enterprise micro-models from being a "nice-to-have" to becoming the "mainstream path." Centered on the training and deployment needs of enterprise micro-models, TokenRouters establishes exchange channels between data, specialized tokens, and model capabilities. This makes high-quality, vertical-specific tokens discoverable, matchable, and tradable, helping enterprises acquire their own domain-specific micro-models-which can be deployed on-premises-at lower costs and in shorter timeframes, shifting from "using generic capabilities" to "possessing dedicated productivity." This also means that the unlocking of data value no longer stops at internal enterprise governance and tokenization but extends further toward circulation and exchange across organizations, systems, and scenarios.

Previously, Xunce had already formulated a clear "Four-Stage Transition" strategy: from 1.0 Data Governance to 2.0 Tokenization, then to 3.0 Token Exchange, and finally to 4.0-accelerating the training and large-scale deployment of enterprise-specific small models-to complete the full-chain closed loop of "computing power-data-tokens-models-applications."

As a key product in the company 's 3.0 phase, TokenRouters represents a crucial step for Xunce in its transition from a data infrastructure builder to a token economy operator. Through this platform, the company will connect the demand and supply sides, making data value exchangeable and intelligent assets readily accessible. It aims to drive the adoption of specialized tokens and enterprise micro-models as new infrastructure for corporate intelligent upgrades, enabling every enterprise to gain exclusive productivity within the token circulation network and share in the industrial dividends of the AI era.

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