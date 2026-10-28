LA 2028 Olympics Unveil Official Slogan 'Stars Align'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games have unveiled "Stars Align" as their official slogan, framing the motto as a meeting of lifelong athletic preparation and the spotlight of the entertainment capital.

The campaign debuted on Wednesday with a 60-second promotional video set to the Red Hot Chili Peppers' hit "Can't Stop," showcasing Southern California landmarks including the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory.

While the slogan naturally evokes Hollywood glamour and celestial imagery, LA28 Chief Marketing Officer Alex Merchan said the organizing committee wanted the message to redefine modern perceptions of destiny.

"'Stars Align' to us, is not based on luck. It's grounded in effort and commitment," Merchan told Reuters in an interview. "'Stars Align' is when preparation meets opportunity, we create something extraordinary."

Following the tradition of host city mottos - such as Tokyo 2020's "United by Emotion" and Paris 2024's "Games Wide Open" - LA28 aims to capture both the global sporting stage and local identity.

Merchan emphasized that the slogan extends beyond the estimated 15,000 competing athletes to include the local workforce, volunteers, and small businesses participating through initiatives like LA28's "Local Authentic" vendor program.

"Yes, we will celebrate those athletes, but we can't lose sight that these Games will be delivered by all the stars that take part in bringing them about," Merchan said, adding that the campaign serves as an invitation for the community to engage early.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 14, 2028, followed by the Paralympics on August 15.

The slogan rollout represents a milestone in an escalating commercial and cultural campaign heading into 2028, which will eventually include the domestic torch relay route across all 50 states and the unveiling of the official mascot.

"This is just the spark, our first coming out of the gate," Merchan said. "We have much more to come."

Stars Align LA 2028 Olympics