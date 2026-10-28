Babar's Form No Concern As Pakistan Eye Tri-Series Final

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan batting coach Mike Smith had admitted he has no concerns about the recent form of Babar Azam as the side turns their attention to the tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Pakistan suffered their first loss of the ongoing tri-series when they fell to a disappointing eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Lahore on Tuesday, with Babar top-scoring with 29 as the side were skittled for just 110 by their Asian rival.

It means Babar has failed to make a half-century or better from his four knocks at the tri-series thus far, with the former skipper still amassing 118 runs and getting a start in each innings before not going on to register a big score.

But Smith believes the lack of a big score for Babar is of no concern to the team, with the Pakistan batting coach pointing to the fact that the side was unbeaten at the tri-series heading into Tuesday's contest.

"It is definitely not a cause for concern," Smith said in an interview on. "The hardest part of batting in cricket is getting established at the crease, and Babar is doing that effortlessly.

"Had he converted one of those solid starts into a substantial century, this would not even be a topic of discussion.

"That is the nature of elite international sport-you cannot deliver a peak performance every single time.

"Those who truly understand the game can see how well he is striking the ball.

"We have zero doubt that a big score is imminent, and when it comes, it will be magnificent to watch."

It was pacer Dilshan Madushanka that ripped through Pakistan's batting order on Tuesday with a magnificent five-wicket haul, with the left-armer causing plenty of problems for the tri-series hosts with the new ball and again later in the innings as Sri Lanka cruised home.

While Smith admitted it was not the perfect preparation for the tri-series final, the Pakistan batting coach said the result will have little impact on who claims the title on Saturday.

"That defeat will have no bearing whatsoever on the final," Smith said.

"In a tri-series of this caliber against quality opposition, very few teams remain undefeated throughout.

"A setback at some point is expected. Losing the game leading into the final changes nothing.

"Ultimately, a final comes down to whichever team handles the pressure best on the day and executes under strain to lift the trophy."

Mike Smith Babar Azam Sri Lanka Pakistan