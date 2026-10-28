Qatar Swimmer Morsi Ready For 2026 Youth Olympic Games In Senegal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar swimmer Adam Morsi is gearing up to compete at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, as part of the Qatar Olympic Committee delegation.

The Games will take place from October 31 to November 13, with swimming events scheduled from November 1 to 6.

Morsi will compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

Officials said Morsi's participation reflects the Qatar Swimming Association's commitment to developing young national talent and providing athletes with opportunities to gain international experience.

The competition will also offer Morsi the chance to test his abilities against leading young swimmers from around the world and prepare for future sporting challenges.

The federation expressed hopes his performance will showcase the progress of Qatari swimming and support efforts to develop a new generation of athletes capable of competing at regional and international levels.

Swimming Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Senegal Qatar Olympic Committee