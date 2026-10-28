Shura Council's Economic And Financial Affairs Committee Discusses Draft State Budget For Fiscal Year 2027

During the meeting, the committee discussed the draft state budget for the 2027 fiscal year and the draft law approving it, and decided to continue its review at its next meeting.

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