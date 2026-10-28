Qatar Remains Committed To Cultural Diplomacy Amid Regional Tensions: Sheikha Al Mayassa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will continue hosting international cultural events despite regional conflict and uncertainty, with Qatar Museums Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani saying cultural institutions are more important than ever in fostering dialogue, coexistence and mutual understanding.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the details of Art Basel Qatar 2027, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa defended the decision to press ahead with cultural events, saying Qatar remained committed to bringing people together despite the security challenges facing the region.

“Qatar did not create this conflict. Qatar believes in dialogue, in peace, in coexistence,” she said.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said her team kept working amid missile threats, highlighting the challenges of maintaining cultural activities during a period of regional instability.

She expressed gratitude for the support of Qatar's leadership for allowing cultural events to proceed despite the uncertainty, adding that the experience reinforced her belief in the importance of cultural engagement.

“Every crisis offers opportunities. You have to use your intuition and your vision to know that every war is a true war and every war will end. Meanwhile, we need to do the best with what we have,” the QM chairperson said.

In her opening remarks, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said Qatar's investment in culture extends beyond building museums and developing collections to nurturing local talent and building institutions that can engage international audiences.

The country has invested in museums, cultural collections, creative hubs, and festivals to support artists and introduce their work to a wider audience, she said.

The QM chairperson stressed that Qatar's cultural diplomacy reflected its broader foreign policy commitment to peace and coexistence, including maintaining relations with neighbouring countries despite regional tensions.

“Iran is our neighbour; it belongs to our region. We have always lived side by side, and that will not change,” she said.

Under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar had chosen“peace over war, dialogue over threat, trust over doubt”, she added.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said cultural initiatives could provide opportunities for people from different communities to exchange ideas and reflect on shared experiences, even when geopolitical developments create uncertainty.

“Our foreign policy is reflected in the mission of our culture diplomacy programme, where we believe fully in the power of culture to build the world together and to bring people from different communities together,” she said.

“While current geopolitical situations invite uncertainty, our work creates space for people to reflect, explore new ideas, and unite for the sake of humanity.”

She added:“I strongly believe the answer to political polarisation is cultural prioritisation.”

She said the continued hosting of international cultural events also gives artists and creative professionals in the region opportunities to gain recognition and access international markets.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said she was particularly encouraged by the opportunities the art fair offers regional artists, adding that Qatar would continue building on the momentum of its inaugural edition.

Art Basel Qatar's second edition, scheduled for 2027, will bring together regional and international galleries and artists, reinforcing Doha's position as a meeting point for cultural exchange.

The fair will continue the solo-presentation format introduced in its inaugural edition, with participating galleries presenting individual artists' work under the curatorial theme“between”, led by Iraqi curator Wassan al-Khudhairi.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said the fair formed part of Qatar's wider efforts to connect its growing creative ecosystem with international audiences and the global art market.

Despite the region's challenges, she said cultural events would remain an important means of sustaining dialogue and supporting creative communities.

“At times like these, fear is not an option. In fact, it never is,” she said.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa also expressed optimism about the future of Qatar's cultural programme, saying the current season would conclude with the art fair before activities resume in April.

Her remarks underscored Qatar's intention to maintain its cultural engagement amid regional uncertainty, positioning the arts as a platform for dialogue, coexistence, and international understanding.

Qatar Museums cultural diplomacy