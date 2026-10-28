Grendizer Xperienz Brings Generations Together In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A beloved anime hero that captivated generations across the Arab world is set to return to the spotlight in Doha, bringing nostalgia, immersive experiences and the history of traditional animation to fans young and old.

The Grendizer Xperienz exhibition will open on December 10 at W Doha in West Bay, giving visitors a chance to rediscover the iconic Japanese series while introducing its legacy to a new generation.

Jaidah Group executive director Mohamed Jaidah, who is helping bring the experience to Qatar, said the event aims to connect parents who grew up watching the series with children discovering it for the first time.

“We're very happy to bring it to make it discoverable,” Jaidah said, highlighting the opportunity for younger visitors to understand how animation was produced before computer-generated techniques became widespread.

He said the exhibition would also offer a glimpse into the hand-drawn animation methods used during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, when artists created animated characters and scenes by hand.

“It will also allow a younger generation to discover how animated shows and animated movies were done back in the days,” he said.

Rather than presenting the series solely as a television phenomenon, the exhibition will allow visitors to immerse themselves in different worlds inspired by Grendizer, with distinctive items sourced from across the Arab world, France, Japan and Italy.

Jaidah said the collection would provide a broader view of the franchise, bringing together elements that reflect its international reach and enduring appeal. A shop offering themed merchandise will also form part of the experience.

For Jeremy Cerrone, president and founder of French company Prime Prod, the project represents an opportunity to celebrate a franchise that has become more than just an anime series.

Cerrone said he began working on the concept in 2019, when he travelled to Japan to discuss the project with the intellectual property owners. The first event was held in France before the experience toured elsewhere.

The idea of bringing it to Qatar emerged after Cerrone met Jaidah while working on an event in Riyadh in 2023 for the release of the series' reboot.

“By discussing with him, I discovered how Qatar people were huge fans also of Grendizer,” Cerrone said.

He said he was pleased to share the franchise with audiences in Qatar, where its popularity has spanned generations.

He added that local partners' enthusiasm was another motivating factor, noting they shared a common appreciation for the character and its cultural significance.

“All the partners working with us on this event have the same passion for Grendizer,” Cerrone said.

He stressed that the exhibition would explore the franchise's place in popular culture, rather than focusing exclusively on its identity as an anime.

Qatar Museums, Doha Film Institute, Geekdom, Al Jaidah Group, PRIME PROD, and other partners are involved in the event.

Geekdom founder Abdulla al-Mosallam also acknowledged the organisations supporting the project, describing their involvement as an opportunity for Geekdom to expand its vision and bring the experience to Doha.

Since its debut in 1975, Grendizer has built a following across the Arab world, becoming a familiar part of popular culture for many viewers who grew up watching the adventures of the giant robot hero.

Grendizer Xperienz exhibition