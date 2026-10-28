Cognite Reports $1 Billion In Verified AI Value, Confirming Impact Of Industrial AI Solutions

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cognite, the global leader in Industrial AI, today announced that companies using its Industrial AI and Data Platform have unlocked more than $1 billion in verified, realized value. The milestone comes exactly one year after the company publicly announced its 10-year Moonshot at its customer conference-a strategic commitment to deliver $100 billion in quantifiable value to Cognite customers by 2035. While no other Industrial AI vendor has made such a commitment, Cognite believes aligning its own success metrics with how customers measure real-world impact is an important distinction that builds greater trust and mutual success.

"Documenting $1 billion in verified value in just twelve months is a testament to the deep collaboration among our customers, partners, and the internal teams at Cognite that support them," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "When we set out to couple our industry-leading Industrial AI and Data Platform with a rigorous, repeatable process for measuring real ROI, we knew the result would be meaningful, immediate, and compounding. We are deeply grateful to our global customers and partners for their trust and collaboration as they lead the way in transforming heavy industry.”

The $1 billion threshold represents more than an estimate; it's a pivotal proof point in Cognite's strategy to scale Industrial AI and DataOps across capital-intensive asset operations globally. As part of its implementation process, Cognite works with its customers to understand and measure the operational KPIs that are most meaningful to the customer and reflect the way they operate. A dedicated value team works with each customer to understand how those KPI improvements are impacting their business. In the 12 months since launching the Moonshot, Cognite and its customers identified billions in potential value and have now verified $1 billion ROI associated with operational metrics most often used by industrial companies, including:

Reducing Unplanned Downtime and Production Costs: Driving approximately 36% of value verified to date, customers are leveraging AI and automated workflows to prevent costly asset shutdowns across complex industrial operations, help them get back running when the unexpected happens, and lower the costs of running their operations. Improving Frontline Productivity: Driving another 27% of value, customers are delivering instant, context-aware operational insight directly to field engineers, accelerating time-to-decision from hours to seconds. This allows frontline workers to make faster and better decisions, driving higher production yields and reducing costs. Increasing Production: 26% of the value customers are realizing comes from increasing their overall production, via higher yields, faster cycle times, and eliminating throughput bottlenecks. Creating Faster Time To Value: 10% of value is being derived from customers being able to deliver solutions across their complex operations faster than previous efforts. This acceleration pulls forward large amounts of value that would not have been possible while those solutions were being built.

Ignos, a strategic Cognite partner, is already working with dozens of clients to build real-time performance and uptime tracking tools. Believing it's easier to get rid of something customers can see, Ignos launched“Mr. Off”-downtime with a face-to personify the disruption of unplanned downtime.

"At Ignos we build for the people on the shop floor, and we see the factory as a learning organization," said Rolf Thu, Co-Founder and CTO at Ignos. "With Cognite, we connected 62 machines for one client in nine months and won back around 150 hours of machine uptime every day. When operators get the right data where they work, they create more. Cognite's focus on verified value matches how we measure it: on the plant floor."

Realized value compounds and accelerates over time as each company continues to increase their use of the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform. In aggregate over the last 12 months, customers' knowledge graph scale and usage skyrocketed, including exceeding 107 trillion contextualized time-series data points-up more than 39%. In addition, the number of data modeling instances has doubled, and AI token usage has grown by more than 1000%. Since launching Cognite Flows Custom Apps earlier this year in May, customers have also built more than 1200 production-grade apps to scale AI workflows and unlock more value in their operations. All of these metrics serve as leading indicators toward achieving the $100 Billion Moonshot.

“Industrial AI only delivers true value when it helps industrial companies solve high-stakes operational decisions and drive tangible impact,” said Noriko Rzonca, Chief Digital Officer at COSMO Energy Holdings.“Together with Cognite, we are helping our teams use complex data to optimize asset performance and streamline operational decisions. Cognite's $1 billion in realized customer value is proof that an outcome-first approach works at scale, and we are proud to partner in shaping this new standard for industry.”

A New Model for Industrial Collaboration and Measurement of Success

The $100 Billion Moonshot marks a fundamental shift from legacy enterprise software metrics, such as license seats, consumption curves, and pilots, towards a transparent model of measured, bottom-line business impact. Beyond software vendors measuring their own adoption rather than their customers' operational success, Cognite believes technology providers must also be held accountable for real-world performance, which is only possible when vendors and operators work side-by-side to co-validate material outcomes. To learn more about how Cognite partners with its customers to measure and verify realized value, read the latest blog.

“Crossing $1 billion isn't just a victory for Cognite, it's a testament to the vision, discipline, and industrial industry leadership of our customers," said Justin Hester, Vice President of Customer Value at Cognite. "This milestone belongs to the plant managers, engineers, operational teams, and industrial leaders who use Cognite every day to prevent downtime, reduce energy usage, and run safer operations. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership in validating the impact AI is having on their businesses, and we remain committed to expanding our impact as we look forward to 2027 and beyond.”

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, life sciences, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their heavy-asset operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial AI and data platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at , and follow us on LinkedIn.

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