DEWA Signs Three Agreements With Global Partners During WETEX 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire)signed three agreements with leading global entities during the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026).

In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, the agreements were signed by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, and concluded through Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

Al Tayer said:“We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships with leading global organisations and leveraging the latest technologies, solutions and best practices. This enables us to enhance the efficiency, resilience and future-readiness of our critical infrastructure, while keeping pace with advancements in cyber security, digital transformation, automation, artificial intelligence and the management of assets and data. The agreements signed by DEWA will help advance our capabilities in the proactive management of assets and risks, foster knowledge exchange and build technical expertise. This, in turn, supports the security, reliability and continuity of our operations while ensuring DEWA remains well-prepared to meet the demands of Dubai's rapid growth and future requirements.”

The agreement with Huawei covers the provision of hardware, software solutions, support and value-added services to meet DEWA's needs across information and communication technology infrastructure, networks, data centres, digital substations and cyber security. It also covers support for existing technology assets, including routers, communications equipment, servers, switches and associated software, as well as technical support and maintenance, training, workshops, knowledge transfer and collaboration on testing emerging technologies and solutions.

The agreement with Nozomi Networks enhances collaboration in technology and sustainable digital solutions. It provides a unified framework for managing cybersecurity solution licences through the Nozomi Vantage platform, enabling centralised licence management and streamlined renewals. The platform also provides centralised visibility across assets and risks, supported by AI-driven analytics.

The agreement with Syskey Softlabs covers specialised solutions for OT system log management, asset performance monitoring, network monitoring and risk management, alongside a unified platform for managing and monitoring OT applications and assets. It also includes support and maintenance, security updates, training, workshops, technical consultancy knowledge transfer, early access to new features and updates and proof-of-value trials.

WETEX 2026 coincided with the 12th World Green Economy Summit, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and the World Green Economy Organization.

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