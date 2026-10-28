Hikma Partners With Rem3dy Health To Bring Nourished® Wellness Solutions To The MENA Region

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Rem3dy Health, a UK-based health technology company behind the award-winning Nourished® brand. Through this collaboration, Hikma will bring Nourished's innovative wellness solutions to consumers across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan with plans to expand to additional MENA markets over the coming year.

Hikma will commercialise a selection of Nourished® products which will form the foundation of Hikma's Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) portfolio, supporting its ambition to meet increasing consumer demand for innovative preventative health and science-based wellness solutions.

Nourished® is redefining the vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) category through its proprietary 3D-printing technology, which enables the creation of multi-nutrient gummy stacks tailored to specific health and wellness goals. Designed to support areas such as beauty, sleep, gut health, immunity and cognitive wellbeing, Nourished products offer consumers a convenient, science-led approach to daily nutrition. The formulations are sugar-free, vegan and allergen-free, meeting the growing demand for clean, innovative and customised wellness solutions.

The partnership marks an important step in strengthening Hikma's Consumer Healthcare portfolio and reflects its commitment to broadening access to innovative healthcare solutions that support prevention, wellness and everyday health.

Mazen Darwazeh, Hikma's Executive Vice Chairman and Deputy CEO of MENA, said,“As consumers across our region become increasingly focused on preventive health and wellbeing, there is growing demand for innovative solutions that support healthier lifestyles. Through our partnership with Rem3dy Health, we are introducing a differentiated consumer health offering powered by advanced technology and backed by a strong track record of international success. Nourished® complements our growing Consumer Health portfolio and reflects our commitment to improving access to innovative healthcare solutions that support healthier lifestyles across the region.”

Melissa Snover, Founder and CEO, Rem3dy Health, said,“We are honoured to partner with Hikma to introduce Nourished to consumers across the MENA region. Hikma's longstanding healthcare expertise and strong regional presence, combined with our proprietary 3D-printing technology, provide a strong foundation for bringing differentiated, science-led nutritional solutions to these markets. We share a commitment to making innovative approaches to preventive health and wellbeing more accessible, and look forward to building on this partnership to meet the evolving needs of consumers across the region.”

About Hikma:

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 9,500 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit:

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